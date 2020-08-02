WATCH NOW: Bid by a Martinsivlle City Council member to refund property owner is rejected after emotional process

An effort by a Martinsville City Council member to return $7,500 to a city property owner was ignored Tuesday at a regular meeting in council chambers and even drew an apology from a fellow council member to two members of the city's administration for those actions.
Council member Danny Turner accused City Attorney and Assistant City Manager Eric Monday of “pulling one over” on Ebony Millner by selling her a home on Dillard Street that had liens attached.
A deed on file in the Martinsville Clerk’s Office, prepared by Monday and signed on Oct. 9 by City Manager and Martinsville Land Bank Authority Director Leon Towarnicki, shows a house at 539 Dillard St. and an adjoining lot were sold to Millner for $7,500 on the conditions that Millner bring the property up to code within 12 months and occupy the home within 24 months.
Failure to meet those conditions would result in the ownership of the property, including any improvements, reverting to the city.
Turner explained that, when Millner learned the cost to renovate the property was far greater than expected, she decided to sell it. That’s when she discovered a lien attributed to the previous owner was attached to the property.
The deed on file with the clerk’s office states in all capital letters:
"THIS DEED WAS PREPARED WITHOUT THE BENEFIT OF A CURRENT TITLE EXAMINATION OR A CURRENT SURVEY.”
Although the normal procedure in the transfer of real estate is for the buyer to conduct a title search before purchasing the property, which would reveal any such liens, Turner said he felt the city should have assumed that responsibility.
The lien turned out to be an error, but the matter is now confused with additional liens that have been placed on the property.
“All it took was a phone call,” Monday said to council members. “The attorney that filed the lien on the property before Ms. Millner purchased it had been satisfied, and he said he had forgotten to file a release.”
Monday went on to explain that, although the previous lien proved to be moot, additional liens have been placed against the property as a result of Millner’s ownership.
Millner said she listed the house with a local real estate agent and had “multiple offers” but was unable to sell it without a clear title. The contract for the listing is scheduled to expire this week.
“I was asking what I paid for it, but with the lien[s], there is no net profit,” Millner said. “I have been paying individuals to keep the yard clean, and I’ve gone to several banks, but they say if I’m not living in the house, then I can’t qualify for a loan.”
Without a loan, Millner has no money to renovate the property, estimated by one contractor to cost as much as $60,000.
“The kitchen floor is inhabited by groundhogs - the house is falling in,” Millner said. “The city inspector wouldn’t step into the home with me.
“It was pretty terrifying.”
Millner said she had never purchased a home, didn’t know her responsibilities as a buyer and trusted the city when they told her the house was a good “fixer-upper.”
Said Millner: “They even said they would throw in the adjacent lot for free.”
Monday advised council members against refunding Millner’s money.
“There are eight other judgments against an Ebony Millner for $7,540.38,” Monday said. “They all attached when she bought the property.
“Millner has never acknowledged any of the judgments, and it is certainly an impediment to obtain conventional financing.
“If we refund - we would pay $7,500 to satisfy pre-existing unsatisfied judgments.”
Monday said Millner came to his office unannounced and that he explained the situation to her.
“It was not what she wanted to hear and did not appreciate the manner I told her,” Monday said.
Millner said she felt threatened by Monday.
“He was very gruff - disrespectful and hateful,” Millner said. “If i didn’t have my child with me, I would have been afraid he would have put his hands on me.”
Said Monday to council: “She has six months left to complete rehab of the project, and it’s my recommendation that you not set an unfortunate precedent. It sends a message if you enter into an agreement with us, we will let you out.”
Turner’s motion died on the floor for lack of a second, but during the council members’ comments at the end of the meeting, Vice-Mayor Chad Martin apologized to Monday and Zoning Administrator Kris Bridges for Turner's going against them in defense of Millner.
"Not only are we voted in to protect the citizens, but we are also voted in to protect city employees as well,” Martin said. "It is very frustrating to know that somebody uses a position to go after our city employees when they have no just cause for it. … And I would like to apologize to Eric Monday and Kris because you’re not going to get it from the person who did it.”
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
