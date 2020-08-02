WATCH NOW: Bid by a Martinsville City Council member to refund property owner is rejected after emotional process

Although the normal procedure in the transfer of real estate is for the buyer to conduct a title search before purchasing the property, which would reveal any such liens, Turner said he felt the city should have assumed that responsibility.

The lien turned out to be an error, but the matter is now confused with additional liens that have been placed on the property.

“All it took was a phone call,” Monday said to council members. “The attorney that filed the lien on the property before Ms. Millner purchased it had been satisfied, and he said he had forgotten to file a release.”

Monday went on to explain that, although the previous lien proved to be moot, additional liens have been placed against the property as a result of Millner’s ownership.

Millner said she listed the house with a local real estate agent and had “multiple offers” but was unable to sell it without a clear title. The contract for the listing is scheduled to expire this week.

“I was asking what I paid for it, but with the lien[s], there is no net profit,” Millner said. “I have been paying individuals to keep the yard clean, and I’ve gone to several banks, but they say if I’m not living in the house, then I can’t qualify for a loan.”