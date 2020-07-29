WATCH NOW: City Council buys BB&T building and will convert it to the new city hall

“This lead to questions and we learned there were plans to build another branch that is now well under construction,” said Towarnicki.

BB&T recently merged with SunTrust to come Truist. Construction of the new branch is taking place next to the old BB&T building on East Church Street.

Rather than tear the building down, BB&T agreed to sell it to the city for $25,000.

In November the city executed a letter of intent to acquire the property and explore development options. Initial requests for proposals did not return anything promising, so the time provided in the letter was extended and the city made a second request for proposals from prospective developers.

Among the second round of proposals was one by Hairston, and city officials determined it to be a perfect match for the city and the developer.

While the upper floors will be converted to mixed-use, the project involves the city municipal offices moving to the main floor of the building.

“The city municipal offices will be relocated to the main floor of the building and the [vacated] offices will be become available for courts and public safety,” Towarnicki said.