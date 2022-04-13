WATCH NOW: Council closer to spending covid money

Martinsville City Council later this month will drill down to more details of how to spend over $15 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.

City Manager Leon Towarnicki told Council in February that Martinsville will receive a total of $15,463,451 in Covid relief money. Half of the funds were received in June and the rest is expected in another two months. The use of the money is restricted and has to be committed by December 2024.

At the February meeting Towarnicki presented to Council how he recommended the rest of the money be spent. Almost $2 million had already been expended or encumbered, with a third of that amount earmarked for broadband expansion, over $250,000 for law enforcement and emergency medical services and more than $180,000 for sewer infrastructure.

But Council members collided over Towarnicki's suggestion the largest share of the rest of the money, $4.5 million, be given over to Uptown Partnership to be used for uptown revitalization.

After discussion, Council agreed to seek input from citizens through a survey or by email. The City's website indicates responses are no longer being accepted.

"Next meeting we'll bring back some information and summarize the survey and present recommendations for the formation of a committee," Towarnicki said at a regular council meeting Tuesday night. "The $4.5 million for the Partnership could be $2 million, $3 million, or anything."

Towarnicki said that, for the most part, the responses received were "well though out, reasonable and logical."

"The survey went through last Friday," Towarnicki said. "We started with $15 million [in ARPA funds], $2 million has been used and with what has been committed we are down to about $8 or $9 million."

Uptown Partnership Director Kathy Deacon said at a community meeting on Monday that her group had not asked the City for any of the funding, but that she did attend a meeting regarding the ARPA funds at the City's request.

Towarnicki told Council members on Tuesday that they are scheduled to attend a tour of the South Side neighborhood at 5:30 p.m. on April 25 and then a community meeting at Fuller Memorial Church on South Askin Street at 7:30 p.m.

The next regular meeting in council chambers is set for the following day, followed by a budget work session to be held on the 28th.

Option agreement executed

Council authorized staff to execute a $5,000 option agreement with Martinsville Methodist Properties, Inc. for the acquisition of the former American of Martinsville furniture plant located at the corner of Depot and Lester Streets.

"In recent months there's been a fair amount of interest in that property," said Towarnicki. "It's becoming quite apparent that to move some properties along, the city is going to have to become involved at a more aggressive level."

Towarnicki said the next step would be to apply for a remediation grant, and eventually the city will buy the property.

"This option will give the City site control," Towarnicki said. "You could easily envision a $10 to $15 million dollar project if it goes mixed-use."

The option agreement provides the City with an 18-month option to purchase the property at a cost to be negotiated later, and the purchase price would be reduced by the cost of the option.

In other matters, City Council:

Recognized the following city employees for service awards: Joshua Setliff, sewer maintenance, 5 years; Brandon McAlexander, fire department, 5 years; Margie Woods, clerk of circuit court, 5 years; Karen Roberts, city manager's office, 10 years; Dina Davis, sheriff's department, 10 years, Kathryn Dodson, accounting, 10 years; Catherine Burton, police department, 10 years; Amanda Shoup, treasurer, 10 years; Robert Jones, police department, 20 years; Cynthia Carson, utility billing, 20 years; Shannon Agee, wastewater plant, 20 years; Kimberly Boyd, commissioner of revenue, 20 years; Michael Scaffidi, telecommunications director, 30 years; Leon Towarnicki, city manager, 40 years.

Read a proclamation recognizing the week of April 10-16 as National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week. The 911 Communications Director J.R. Powell received the proclamation. "We receive 400 plus call per day," said Powell. "I'm proud of our staff and thankful for the dedication and partnership with the City."

Read a proclamation recognizing the month of April 2022 as Child Abuse Prevention Month and Sexual Assault Awareness Month in the City of Martinsville. Ricky and Kerry Walker were present to receive the recognition.

Adopted a resolution recognizing April as Fair Housing Month and pledged to provide equal housing opportunities for all citizens. "We do this every April," said Community Development Director Mark McCaskill. "We have a planning grant to assess the entire city."

Heard an update on Martinsville Mustangs baseball from Director of Marketing Connie Davis. "We are six weeks out from opening day, and improvements are ongoing," said Davis. "We thank Council for the support you've given us." Opening night has been set for May 27.

Heard an update from MHC Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Watkins regarding activities related to the City. "We have been able to access $4.6 million for local businesses and hope to have new money available for e-commerce and marketing," said Watkins. "For the 2021 season at the Farmer's Market we had over $11,000 in EBT money spent there, and for this year we will open on April 30th."

Heard Building and Zoning Official Kris Bridges provide an update regarding demolition of structures within the City. Bridges said that 15 structures were demolished in 2021 and six have already been demolished this year. There are 116 current demolition candidates on the master list.

Accepted an amended FY2022 budget with appropriations of $609 in state confiscated assets.

Heard from Keith Owens of Meadowview Lane who identified himself as an advocate for the homeless. Owens asked about a timeline when Council might entertain applications for the use of ARPA funding. He was told applications should be accepted in a couple of weeks once a committee has been established.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

