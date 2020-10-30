WATCH NOW: Council gives police authority to kill coyotes

As of the end of September, the city had received $2,190,576 and had spent $1,724,100.20. Of the remainder, $295,671.10 has been committed, meaning the city still has $170,804.70 to spend by the deadline of Dec. 30.

"We anticipate expending the remaining funds,” Conover said.

Boys & Girls Club update

Boys and Girls Clubs of the Blue Ridge Executive Director Joanie Petty told council about how her club is operating on the allowed reduce capacity and adjusting during the coronavirus pandemic. She said that "things are different. We are not able to do activities together … but we have creative work-arounds.”

Petty said the clubs closed on March 13, when the pandemic began, but reopened on March 31 with a modified enrollment.

“We received relief funds, and we were able to pay for the lights and some internet at churches where we work, but our staff has been reduced by 35%, we’ve had $160,000 reduction in revenue, and sponsorships are down 68%,” Petty said. “Every business was in the same boat at the same time.”

Petty said there were 322 club members before COVID-19, and now the club is at full allowed capacity, with 140 members and 20 children on a waiting list.