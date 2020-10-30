WATCH NOW: Council gives police authority to kill coyotes

Martinsville Police Officers now can shoot to kill coyotes within the city limits.
The Martinsville City Council authorized the use of firearms during its meeting Tuesday after Assistant City Manager and City Attorney Eric Monday said a number of citizens have seen and heard coyotes in the city.
“It presents a concern,” Monday said. “We have small pets and small children, and coyotes have been know to kill and eat small pets.”
Discharging a firearm in not allowed in the city unless it is done by a law enforcement officer during the performance of his or her official duties.
Monday presented and the council approved an amendment that includes the killing of coyotes as an official police duty.
“This gives discretion to your chief of police, so it would be done safely,” Monday said. “This does not mean open season on coyotes, and if you are a citizen, it does not allow you to shoot a coyote on site.”
Deputy Police Chief Rob Fincher said his department is in discussion with other agencies to determine best practices.
“We’re getting calls now that pets are missing, particularly cats,” Fincher said. “We’re looking at special equipment - we don’t want you to hear gunshots at 3 in the morning.”
Council member Danny Turner said he had seen four or five coyotes in the city, and council member Jennifer Bowles said she heard them almost every night.
“It makes me nervous,” Bowles said. “It’s very scary to hear them howling.”
City's revenue rises
Finance Director Linda Conover told council that, for the first period of the fiscal year, which ended Sept. 30, the city's revenue was $13,935,268, which is 5.9% greater than budget. Local sales and use taxes exceeded expectations by $92,124, and meals taxes collected were $117,230 greater than projected.
"Both of these taxes are recorded a month in arrears, covering June, July and August,” Conover said. “"During June and July, the supplemental unemployment of $600 per month was in effect and most likely played a large part in the continued activity in sales of all types."
Actual expenditures during quarter were $17,650,602, which was $78,476 more than expected.
Utility revenues exceeded expectations by $549,365 (at $8,510,753), but expenses also grew by $485,383 (to $7,575,302).
The available cash-on-hand for all city funds was $14,612,292, an increase of $2,366,673 from the same period in 2019.
"Needless to say, this was due in large part to the infusion of CARES Act funds received in June and August,” Conover said.
As of the end of September, the city had received $2,190,576 and had spent $1,724,100.20. Of the remainder, $295,671.10 has been committed, meaning the city still has $170,804.70 to spend by the deadline of Dec. 30.
"We anticipate expending the remaining funds,” Conover said.
Boys & Girls Club update
Boys and Girls Clubs of the Blue Ridge Executive Director Joanie Petty told council about how her club is operating on the allowed reduce capacity and adjusting during the coronavirus pandemic. She said that "things are different. We are not able to do activities together … but we have creative work-arounds.”
Petty said the clubs closed on March 13, when the pandemic began, but reopened on March 31 with a modified enrollment.
“We received relief funds, and we were able to pay for the lights and some internet at churches where we work, but our staff has been reduced by 35%, we’ve had $160,000 reduction in revenue, and sponsorships are down 68%,” Petty said. “Every business was in the same boat at the same time.”
Petty said there were 322 club members before COVID-19, and now the club is at full allowed capacity, with 140 members and 20 children on a waiting list.
“We are in an election year - there is a feeling of insecurity and unknown and we can see that in our kids,” Petty said. “First we responded to immediate needs and now we are in recovery - finally we will be in the resilience phase.”
Planning strategy
Each year the city considers adding, modifying or deleting projects that reflect changing local needs and priorities.
In order to align with certain planning grants, the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration requires the West Piedmont Planning District Commission to submit its development strategies by March 31.
WPPDC Associate Director and Senior Planner Michael Armbrister told City Council that he needed the city’s project priority list in order to meet the deadline.
“The list helps us to have a guide when we see funding opportunities come through,” Armbrister said. “We hope next year to go to a five-year planning period instead of annually.”
Armbrister said WPPDC planned to start a pandemic recovery plan in January.
Also at the meeting:
- Mayor Kathy Lawson signed a proclamation ordering flags in the city be flown at half-staff for one week in honor of the late U.S. District Judge Jackson Kiser, who died Oct. 21.
- Council adopted on second reading an ordinance increasing the courthouse security fee from $10 to $20. The last increase occurred in 2007, from $5 to $10. The fee is levied on anyone convicted of criminal or traffic offenses and helps fund courthouse security.
- Council adopted a resolution regarding a land-use permit form VDOT requires in order for the city to perform work along the VDOT right of way. “It checks some of the boxes for us,” City Manager Leon Towarnicki said.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.
