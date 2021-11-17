Watch now: Council seeks to dispel the myths of reversion

The first public meeting in a series dubbed by city officials as “conversations about reversion” was both contentious and confusing Tuesday night in council chambers.
Martinsville City Council recently voted to hold the meetings in order to answer questions and clear up any “misconceptions and misinformation about the reversion process floating around our community,” as the city’s website states.
“Martinsville City Council wishes to engage our citizens in a conversation about the process, to answer questions, and to clear up the false information,” the posting reads.
The meetings are limited to 12 citizens who must register with the city in order to attend, but on Tuesday only one person asked to participate: Martinsville Commissioner of Revenue Ruth Easley.
“The information provided is inaccurate, and I can’t even find it on the city’s website,” Easley said. “There are myths to your myth document.”
The document she was referring to was provided by Assistant City Manager and City Attorney Eric Monday, who showed city council members a lengthy slide presentation that took the first one hour and 13 minutes of a meeting advertised to be from 6 to 7 p.m.
“One of the first significant misconceptions is that reversion will cost 500 jobs,” said Monday. “You will recall there was a big headline back in the summer, there was also broadcast media. I think the city manager was put out, is a polite way of saying it, because we don’t even have 500 jobs, and no one even called city hall to ask how many jobs we have.”
Monday also told council members, “Since 2019 we’ve had an email up and running for questions, concerns and comments.
“No comments have been received since 2019,” said Monday of that email account. “It’s all spam.”
But Easley accused Monday of being in error again.
“The email address did not exist until Nov. 10, when I asked the mayor about it,” said Easley.
Easley also told Council it took Bedford 5 years to transition from a city to a town, and Martinsville is under the false impression that it can accomplish the same process in less than a year.
“Martinsville and Henry County copied and pasted most of the agreement, and there was no discussion with the people who are going to be forced to administer it,” Easley said. “Had I not beat you over the head with a two-by-four over this you wouldn’t have come to this.
“I came to you. You all did not come to me. Neither government brought a constitutional officer to the table to discuss it, so shame on both of you.”
After Monday’s presentation was concluded, Easley was given 14 minutes to converse in public with the council members.
“There’s a great deal of work to be done, and those details will be worked out,” said Mayor Kathy Lawson. “The city manager is not sitting on his fingers doing nothing.
“We are already 30 minutes past our hour.”
Finding no one else in the room wishing to speak, Lawson called the first informational session to a close.
The next meeting is scheduled for Dec. 7 from 6-7 p.m. in Council Chambers. Registration must be made by noon the day before the session by contacting Clerk of Council Karen Roberts at town@ci.martinsville.va.us, calling 276-403-5182 or faxing 276-403-5280.
