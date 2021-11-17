Watch now: Council seeks to dispel the myths of reversion

Reversion meeting

The first public meeting in a series dubbed by city officials as “conversations about reversion” was both contentious and confusing Tuesday night in council chambers.

Martinsville City Council recently voted to hold the meetings in order to answer questions and clear up any “misconceptions and misinformation about the reversion process floating around our community,” as the city’s website states.

“Martinsville City Council wishes to engage our citizens in a conversation about the process, to answer questions, and to clear up the false information,” the posting reads.

The meetings are limited to 12 citizens who must register with the city in order to attend, but on Tuesday only one person asked to participate: Martinsville Commissioner of Revenue Ruth Easley.

“The information provided is inaccurate, and I can’t even find it on the city’s website,” Easley said. “There are myths to your myth document.”

The document she was referring to was provided by Assistant City Manager and City Attorney Eric Monday, who showed city council members a lengthy slide presentation that took the first one hour and 13 minutes of a meeting advertised to be from 6 to 7 p.m.