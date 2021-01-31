WATCH NOW: Crown Holdings' plans for Commonwealth Crossing will be largest initial industry investment in Henry County

Commonwealth Crossing business tenants have exclusive access to CCAT, which opened in October 2019 and was designed with advanced manufacturing clients in mind. The building includes a 15,000-square-foot high bay where clients can temporarily house equipment and train workers; 10,000 square feet of office space; and executive meeting rooms and classrooms for corporate training.

The development of the CCBC industrial park has been some 15 years in the making, Wagoner noted.

"Our community has been patient as we made investments in the infrastructure as Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre," Wagoner said. "It is very refreshing to have the second major employer at CCBC, providing quality jobs for our citizens. It demonstrates that Henry County can be the community of choice for world-leading advanced manufacturing."

Henry County first purchased 740 acres near the state line in 2007 and 2008 with plans to develop larger land parcels for “mega-projects,” suitable for bringing larger advanced manufacturers to the area.