WATCH NOW: Early voting process draws rave reviews in Henry and Patrick counties

Ellis, who has lived in Australia for years, was back in Henry County for this election. For the three decades he was away, he voted by mail.

“Previously voting via the absentee process from another country, I’ve never encountered problems and fully trust it,” he said.

However, this election has “been a total eye-opener,” Ellis said. “Being “my first election back in the USA since 1984, it’s a sad state of affairs to see such division among people. I can’t believe the extremes some to go in order to try and get things to fit their narrative and try to hold power and resist change at any cost.”

Election Day

Larry and Suzanne Bryant took the classic way of voting in person on Election Day. “We wanted the ‘feel’ of the action of our democracy at work. It was so pleasant,” Suzanne Bryant said.

The Bryants had their say with their vote and said they have no desire to argue politics with friends, especially those of differing opinions.

The couple say they “would never want any of them to feel divided from us and on a different side from us. But what we see now is scary. There is so much division in this country.”

Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com

