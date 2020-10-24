WATCH NOW: ELECTION 2020: Last scheduled Martinsville City Council debate reveals strong feelings with sharp words

As a council member for the next four years, what areas, geographically, in the city do you feel have been neglected and what plans, if any, do you have to address it?

Martin: There are certain parts of Martinsville that have been neglected. We want to concentrate on the Westend Park and to concentrate on Westend in general. Uptown is another area that needs attention.

Edwards: The Westend project and the Pinehall community development block grant has been rejected twice ,and that area needs attention.

Woods: In order to do new things we need to possibly combine our forces with the county. The citizens are key to letting us know what needs to be done.

Lawson: There are areas that have been neglected. The Pinehall project was likely rejected because COVID likely diverted some of those funds. There are neighborhoods and streets where houses have been abandoned. There is a need in many of our neighborhoods, and we are working towards that.

Pearson: West End definitely. You try not to look through your own eyes, but through the lens of your neighbor. In Uptown I can stand outside my business and see 10 empty storefronts. We need to consistently communicate with our citizens.