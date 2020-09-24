WATCH NOW: ELECTION 2020: Martinsville City council candidates face off in church-sponsored forum

How do you feel about the city attorney also being the assistant city manager and possibly the city manager one day?

Woods: They already do it in Bristol. I don’t see a conflict of interest. Eric Monday is looking after our citizens, and that has been determined time and time again.

Lawson: He [Monday] reviews documents and does more than a council attorney. Wayne Knox, who is retired, had multiple roles with the city. I don’t have a problem with it. The city manager made the decision, and if Monday applies for city manager one day, then he would be considered like anyone else.

Martin: It’s frustrating to have someone on council take on Monday because of a personal issue. He’s saving us money, and he’s spoken of highly. Monday has a love for this area, and he does not have to be here. I support him.

Pearson: I’m an outsider looking in, and I do kind of see a conflict of interest. It’s my personal opinion - I don’t know the innerworkings. But I believe he should apply like all other candidates, and when the time comes to hire the next city manager, we need to do a nationwide search and get the very best.