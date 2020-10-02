Technical glitches resulted in an abbreviated virtual debate on Star News Thursday night among five candidates vying for three seats on Martinsville City Council.

Incumbents Kathy Lawson, Chad Martin and Jim Woods are facing challengers Nelson Edwards and Tammy Pearson for three positions on the council.

There was still plenty of time to tap a little deeper into the issues that have surfaced in this year’s election.

This is how the candidates answered those questions, with their responses paraphrased for clarity and brevity.

We are 12 years into a 40-year contract with Amp-Ohio, the supplier of nearly half the city’s electricity. The city voted for the contract despite a loud outcry from the public not to do it. Kathy Lawson, you were on council at the time the decision was made. Are you proud of that decision?

Lawson: It was really the only option we had. The contract we had was expiring, and the only other offer on the table was AEP, and it wasn’t even a formal offer. We made the best decision we could at the time.

Solar energy is the most popular future source of electricity for the area. The city has signed on to a project at the old Lynwood Golf Course and there are two others on the drawing board in Henry County. Tammy Pearson does this project deserve more research before stepping into it?

Pearson: Maybe so, but I do think we should be looking toward going greener with renewable energy and be about the business of clean methods of producing our energy.

A letter to the editor in the Martinsville Bulletin asked what economic management skills do you bring to this economically distressed community? Nelson Edwards - you answered in Thursday’s paper, “I am a retired music educator from two different school divisions, and I have no expertise in the field of economic management.” That’s not encouraging for most voters. Do you have any thoughts or plans specifically addressing economic development or do you intend to leave it up to someone else who is qualified?

Edwards: Yes. I would leave it up to the experts.

Does anyone else have any thoughts or plans specifically addressing economic development?

Martin: There is economic development, but there is also economic retention. You have to figure out who the organizations are that do the work and we’ve done that. Our business incubator uptown is at 99% occupancy rate. Council has also talked about traveling to different areas to see how it’s done elsewhere.

Pearson: I own a business in Uptown Martinsville, and Uptown is not where it needs to be, it’s not vibrant, it’s not happening, and we’re not drawing people uptown. I really, really want more businesses in uptown. I have a great relationship with the chamber, but I don’t see the effect of the EDC bringing small businesses in. Grant money alone does not insure the growth and success of small business. City Council and the chamber needs to help them along the path toward success.

Lawson: Working with small businesses will be the rebirth of our area. Working with the chamber and reinvesting in uptown - that’s what has to happen.

Woods: Laplazita (Mexican restaurant) has just opened Uptown, and we’re seeing people coming to realize there are great possibilities uptown.

Why do you want to be on city council?

Edwards: I love this city. I was asked to run. I’m a musician, school teacher and basically conservative, so I said “OK, I’m retired. Why not?”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Woods: I serve to finish off the rest of Ms. Hodges term and I want to continue serving and help folks get the answers they need.

Lawson: Serving on council is an honor. You have to listen - take information and analyze it. It’s serving our community and understanding the seat that others sit in.

Pearson: I’m willing to go against the status quo. I’ll be transparent. The citizens haven’t seen a lot of the contracts that we’ve been talking about here tonight. If we’ve made a mistake, then we need to admit it and move on. The residents of the city are the city’s customers, just like in a business. The people on city council should all be people who are willing to listen.

More debates coming Star News and the Martinsville Bulletin are jointly sponsoring two Martinsville City Council debates. The second debate is scheduled for 6:30-8 p.m. Oct. 22 and will be held live and in-studio at 909 Commonwealth Blvd. in Martinsville. “We discussed the problems from last night and decided to forego risking another debate with technical issues that might be created by trying to have it virtually,” Star News owner Charles Roark said. “The final debate will be live in Studio One with COVID-19 safety measures in effect."

There is one person on City Council today who was not elected, but appointed. Jim Woods, you ran and lost but still ended up on council. Do you think appointing a City Council member like this was the proper way to resolve replacing a member who resigned and how do you feel about elected-vs.-appointed school board members?

Woods: You have to go back to the city charter. The charter dictates how this is done. Anyone could have thrown their hat in the ring. I had to go before members of City Council and sell myself. If folks want to change it, then they can. With regard to elected school board members, if we were to do with we would have to separate the city into wards so there will be equal representation.

Pearson: I don’t think we should say the charter keeps saying what the charter keeps saying. Maybe we should change it. The school board needs to be elected, and special elections should be held instead of having a council member appointed.

Martin: We had a problem child in the former superintendent, and all the schools were unaccredited. That system [the appointment of school board members] worked in our favor. Going down the road, this really isn’t a pertinent question because after reversion the city will be a part of the county and all the schools will be run by the county.

Edwards: This is a no-brainer. School board members should be elected.

Lawson: I have no objection, but we would have to put rules and boundaries in place. Council members serve at-large - so you would have five school board members from one neighborhood? This needs to be considered, but I have no objection.

We have a business background represented in our two female candidates, and we have the arts, in music and theater, represented by Jim Woods and Nelson Edwards. Chad Martin - you have presented yourself in the past and still harken back to what you consider your true calling - a community activist. You’ve stated publicly that you wished you weren’t on City Council. That being the case, why are you running for re-election?

Martin: I’m glad you asked that question. When you take this office, there is an awesome amount of responsibility. As a community organizer, I’m not the kind of a person that can sit back and watch something happen, particularly when people are getting hurt. When I made that comment I was really saying, if you’re voting for Chad, you’re voting for someone who can’t just be quiet when people are treated wrong.

Kathy Lawson, you’ve said reversion has been kicked around forever and the time has come to do something. Most people would think you do something when you need to, but the pitch from the city and an analysis conducted at the behest of Henry County both says finances are in order, and there is no need to do anything - so why has the time “come to do something?”

Lawson: The issue of reversion revolves primarily around the schools. Costs continue to rise. Yes - we have a well-run city - you have no idea how City Manager Leon Towarnicki can pinch a penny, but every year we have to dip into the fund balance to balance the budget. Reversion just makes good economic sense, but it still doesn’t mean that a true reversion will occur. The main thing when we voted to revert - it was done to open the door to the county. We’ve had the conversation many years ago about consolidating schools and combining other services, but those doors were shut. Filing to revert from a city to a town gives us the opportunity to talk with the county.

Tammy Pearson, you have said there have been poor decisions made in the past and reversion would result in taxes doubling. Do you consider reversion to be one of those bad decisions and surely you’ve seen the City Attorney’s explanation that double-taxation does not mean twice the tax.

Pearson: I’m not saying we should not revert, but I am saying we don’t have a crystal ball. What concerns me is - have we truly looked at other options. Why can’t we reach out to Henry County and consolidate the schools without reverting, and then eliminate other duplicative services. I’m scared that my BPOL taxes are going to increase and my personal property taxes will increase - and my neighbors in Henry County are worried. I say “consolidation before reversion.”

Nelson Edwards, in June you told the Martinsville Bulletin that a committee needs to be actively studying the options available under reversion, and council should be discussing it at meetings. Tell us more about what you mean by this committee and what exactly should council be discussing at council meetings regarding reversion while the legal wheels are turning?

Edwards: City schools are paying more per student than Henry County. We need a committee to see about getting legislation in Richmond to get the ball rolling.

Chad Martin, at the recent city council candidate forum, you called reversion a "win-win” saying “there will be savings to the city and the county.” The numbers clearly show that the cost of city government would go down because the county would be legally forced to pay for some of those costs. So how do you explain Martinsville reverting to a town as a win for Henry County?

Martin: You will see when we start saving and when you buy in bulk you get even more savings. It [reversion] will be a one-track system with one budget person and all those repeating services merged. This is definitely a win-win and the county board of supervisors understands that. I don’t have a specific name to give you, but the county is starting to understand that this is a good process for all of us.

Jim Woods, at the same City Council candidate forum you said you voted for reversion and that your hands were tied. Are you saying City Council voted for reversion because it had to?

Woods: We all need to move forward together as neighbors and not as adversaries. Reversion should not be adjudicated in the court of public opinion. Representatives for the city and the county need to come together. My hands are tied until we move forward and get folks in the county in the room with us. We have a dwindling population in the schools in Martinsville and Henry County, and the local composite index is going to go up and that means that the amount of money we receive will be less. We will be forced to increase our local contribution to the schools and the schools represent our largest line item in the budget.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox! Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.