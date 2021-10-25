WATCH NOW: "Get out the vote" bus rolls through Martinsville

Democratic candidate for governor Terry McAuliffe wasn’t on the “Get Out the Vote” bus when it rolled into Martinsville Monday afternoon, but Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor Hala Ayala was, and she pressed McAuliffe’s message to the about 50 supporters in attendance.
“I had a voter say to me when we came down to rural Virginia, ‘Don’t forget about us; Don’t forget about rural Virginia,’ and guess what: We’re here. You’re not forgotten. You are heard,” said Ayala. “We’re taking you with us to Richmond. We’re going to make sure we fight for the continued healthcare of the 700,000 Virginians that still need our help.
“Without your voice we would have not passed Medicaid expansion for the 550,000 that did not have it. We wouldn’t have fought for broadband expansion and made sure we extended it the last mile.”
Speaking under a tent across the street from the Refuge Temple Holiness Church on Clearview Drive, Ayala told the audience that progress is slow and wouldn’t happen overnight.
“Because you were an active part of that voice we were able to shake the table and get it done,” said Ayala. “It can’t happen unless you elect the right people to office.”
Ayala, who is a delegate in the Virginia House representing the 51st district, said Democrats had to wait for 20 years to be able to steer the direction of programs and set others into motion.
“Our friends on the other side of the aisle wanted to defund public schools, gut teacher pay, gut your healthcare and didn’t care about broadband. They only invested $1 million into the broadband budget,” said Ayala. “But when Governor Ralph Northam came in he invested historic dollars into broadband, and we’re not done yet.
“Terry [McAuliffe] is going to get it done so that everybody has access.”
McAuliffe’s wife, Dorothy, reminded everyone to help get the early vote in by Saturday.
“We’ve got until Saturday, and then we have Election Day,” she said. “We really are here to remind everybody about early voting and thank you for your vote and thank you for your willingness to go above and beyond for a few more votes by driving those votes to the poles and making those phone calls. You really make a difference.”
Bridgette Craighead, the Democratic candidate for the Virginia House of Delegates 9th District, said her opponent, Wren Williams, was out to ban a school curriculum linked to the New York Times 1619 Project, an initiative that aims to reframe U.S. history by putting the legacy of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans at it center.
“We cannot allow national distractions to take our focus off of real issues that Virginians are facing day to day,” said Craighead. “As a delegate, I will make people our first priority again by expanding affordable health and mental resources for all people, by fully funding our schools and giving our teachers the support that they need, by reforming our justice system and give opportunities to those that are behind bars and by bridging the gap between transportation and broadband.”
Rhett Dietz is the Democratic candidate for the Virginia House of Delegates 14th District and is vying to unseat longtime incumbent Danny Marshall.
“The reason I’m running is in 2020 I’d been living in Richmond; I just got off of one of the presidential campaigns and my little brother was 7 and he was expected to do school from home and we don’t have internet, so I came over one day to help out my mom and he was sitting in the floor of his bedroom in one spot hunched over on his iPad trying to do school,” said Dietz. “He couldn’t move from this one spot—a 7-year-old. When we were 7 we were running around trying to keep up with the other kids.”
Chance Trevillian is the Democratic candidate for the Virginia House of Delegates 16th District and hopes to unseat incumbent Les Adams. Trevillian said his disability — he uses a wheelchair to get around — inspired him to seek office.
“I just want to say how important it is to vote,” Trevillian said. “I’ve been interested in politics since high school and it’s always been kind of a passion. These past few years I’ve really realized how important it is to get more people involved.
“When we sit out, nothing changes and when no one votes, nothing changes. I’ve had my struggles in life and I tried to get a degree in elementary education, but life just got in the way, so I want to make it easier for others to follow their dreams.”
