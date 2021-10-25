WATCH NOW: "Get out the vote" bus rolls through Martinsville

Rhett Dietz is the Democratic candidate for the Virginia House of Delegates 14th District and is vying to unseat longtime incumbent Danny Marshall.

“The reason I’m running is in 2020 I’d been living in Richmond; I just got off of one of the presidential campaigns and my little brother was 7 and he was expected to do school from home and we don’t have internet, so I came over one day to help out my mom and he was sitting in the floor of his bedroom in one spot hunched over on his iPad trying to do school,” said Dietz. “He couldn’t move from this one spot—a 7-year-old. When we were 7 we were running around trying to keep up with the other kids.”

Chance Trevillian is the Democratic candidate for the Virginia House of Delegates 16th District and hopes to unseat incumbent Les Adams. Trevillian said his disability — he uses a wheelchair to get around — inspired him to seek office.

“I just want to say how important it is to vote,” Trevillian said. “I’ve been interested in politics since high school and it’s always been kind of a passion. These past few years I’ve really realized how important it is to get more people involved.

“When we sit out, nothing changes and when no one votes, nothing changes. I’ve had my struggles in life and I tried to get a degree in elementary education, but life just got in the way, so I want to make it easier for others to follow their dreams.”

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

