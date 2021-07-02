 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW:Governor recognizes Patrick Henry with proclamation one week after PHCC submits to forced name change
0 comments
WATCH NOW:Governor recognizes Patrick Henry with proclamation one week after PHCC submits to forced name change
editor's pick alert featured

WATCH NOW:Governor recognizes Patrick Henry with proclamation one week after PHCC submits to forced name change

{{featured_button_text}}

Do you know much about Patrick Henry beyond his name? Who was he, and what was his role in the American Revolution? 

A week after the Patrick Henry Community College Board reluctantly complied with a mandate from the state to change its name, Gov. Ralph Northam proclaimed last Tuesday as "Patrick Henry Day."

The State Board for Community Colleges is requiring the names of all the schools in its system to "reflect the values of inclusive and accessible education with special emphasis on diversity, equity, and opportunity, and be relevant to the students it seeks to serve and to the geography of its service region."

Wren Williams

Williams

Make no mistake, the geography of the region PHCC serves is also named Patrick and Henry counties.

But the board rejected a suggestion from last year by PHCC's board that the school keep its name because of that geographic connection rather than simply being the namesake of the Founding Father who was Virginia's first governor and a slave owner in Colonial times.

Northam's proclamation called the attention of all citizens to the very man his board was seeking to push aside.

"It flies in the face of everything we're being told by the State Board," PHCC board member Wren Williams said. "It seems like the left hand doesn't know what the right hand is calling inappropriate."

The other schools under the mandated name change are John Tyler, Lord Fairfax, Thomas Nelson and Dabney S. Lancaster community colleges, but until now, the state had not conflicted itself with a contradiction as glaring as this.

robert haley

Robert Haley

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"You've got Ralph Northam saying 'Patrick Henry Community College needs to change its name because Patrick Henry is an inappropriate person, and then he declares June 29, 10 days after Juneteenth, Patrick Henry Day," Williams said. "It's like, come on, guys, pick a lane."

Alena Yarmosky, the governor's press secretary, did not respond to a request for comment from Northam.

"This is what people hate about government and bureaucracy, the sort of self-righteousness of bureaucrats and politicians where they know what's better and then they can't get their act together," Williams said.

PHCC's board now has asked the state to accept adding a hyphen between "Patrick" and "Henry" after having decided against that in December.

At its last meeting, the PHCC board decided to ask the State to reconsider the hyphen, and if not, consider changing "Patrick Henry" to "Patriot Heights" or, failing that, "Patriot Hills."

Patrick_henry

Patrick Henry

A "patriot" is defined as someone who supports his or her country and will fight to defend it while "heights" and "hills" are defined as an elevated place or piece of land which could beg the question: What does a defender of country in a high place have to do with inclusiveness, diversity, equity and opportunity as mandated by the state?

The state board will convene on July 15 to discuss the matter.

"The proclamation only underscores the lack of a logical, coherent policy at the state level and [is] why I voted not to participate in the suggesting of a new name and standing on our original recommendation," PHCC board member Robert Haley said.

Williams said he expected there to be some discussion on the controversy by the PHCC board members at their next meeting.

"The hypocrisy is just palpable, and so at this point it feels like we could easily argue with them and say, look, you've got your governor, the one that appointed you, is telling you that we should celebrate this man, and we named our community college after the counties that it represents, and you guys are making hay out of nothing," Williams said. "I think as a board we should take that proclamation and make certain that the state is mindful of it and hold their hypocrisy up as a mirror and make them look at it."

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

The proclamation issued by Gov. Ralph Northam

Patrick Henry Day

WHEREAS, Patrick Henry, a founding father of Virginia and the Nation, was born in Hanover County, Virginia on the 29th of May, 1736; and

WHEREAS, Patrick Henry became a lawyer through self-study in 1760 and soon gained a following through his oratory skill while he defended the liberties of common people; and

WHEREAS, Patrick Henry distinguished himself as a lawyer and a statesman when he was elected to the Virginia House of Burgesses in 1765, then was admitted to the Bar of the General Court of Virginia in 1769, elected to the Continental Congress in 1774, and when he served as a Colonel of the 1st Virginia Regiment; and

WHEREAS, while serving as delegate from Hanover County to the Second Virginia Convention that convened at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Richmond on the 20th of March 1775, Patrick Henry delivered his historic “Give me liberty or give me death” remarks; and

WHEREAS, Patrick Henry served on the committee in the Virginia Convention of 1776 that drafted the Commonwealth's first constitution which was adopted on the 29th of June 1776; and

WHEREAS, Patrick Henry was elected the first colonial Governor of Virginia on the 29th of June 1776 and held office until 1779 and served again as the sixth independent Governor of Virginia from 1784 to 1786; and

WHEREAS, the Commonwealth of Virginia honors Patrick Henry’s service to the Commonwealth and nation by recognizing the 29th of June as Patrick Henry Day,

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Ralph S. Northam, do hereby recognize June 29, 2021, as PATRICK HENRY DAY in our COMMONWEALTH OF VIRGINIA, and I call this observance to the attention of all our citizens.

Others recognized by the governor with proclamations this year include:

  • Barbara Johns, for leading a student protest during the civil rights movement.
  • Rebecca Lee Crumpler, the first Black American woman to earn an M.D. degree.
  • Dorothy I Height, credited as the first leader in the civil rights movement to recognize inequality for women and African Americans.
  • Martin Luther King Jr., one of the most influential orators for peace, equality and human rights.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Are some vaccines better than others?

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert