WATCH NOW: Henricopolis building in Martinsville may become brewery, eatery

Also during the meeting, council members:

Voted to include the Juvenile Domestic Relations Court to the courts’ charging fee of $20. When the ordinance providing for a security fee as part of costs in criminal and traffic cases was passed more than 20 years ago, JD was left out of it. Now, with the new Ordinance 2020-6, it also can benefit from this fee.

Discussed briefly the annual Regional Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy report from the U.S. Department of Commerce. That report is submitted by March 31 to align with a planning grant. Each jurisdiction is requested to determine a priority list of projects. Approval of the 2021 CEDS will occur at the council’s meeting on Dec. 8. That wish list may be seen at https://www.martinsville-va.gov . “It can set a vision of economic development,” Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corporation CEO Mark Heath said, adding that to have such a list is helpful when applying for grants.

Heard from Monday that he had been appointed by the General Assembly to the commission for the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution. The role will last for seven years. “It’s a pretty big deal for Virginia,” he said. “This will literally mean hundreds of millions of dollars to the commonwealth of Virginia.”

Voted to cancel the Nov. 24 meeting, because it falls right before Thanksgiving. There is no time-sensitive business to handle by then, members said, but should anything needing attention come up, they could reinstate Nov. 24 as a meeting date or City Council could chose another Tuesday night to meet. Barring any special called meeting, the last city council meeting of the year will be Dec. 8.

Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox! Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.