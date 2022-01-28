WATCH NOW: House Bill that puts reversion to a vote passes out of full committee

Legislation in the Virginia House of Delegates that would put the matter of Martinsville's reversion from city status to a town before City voters passed its second test before the full Committee on Counties, Cities and Towns Friday morning in Richmond, just one day after a subcommittee approved the measure.

Del. Danny Marshall (R-Danville) appeared before the Committee with House Bill 173 at 9 a.m. and in about a half hour he walked out with a vote of 14-8 in support of a law that would require a referendum that asks the question: Shall the City of Martinsville become a town?, to be approved by a simple majority of Martinsville voters.

This means that the bill will now go before the House floor for a vote not yet scheduled.

The process also requires a companion bill filed by state Sen. Bill Stanley (R-Moneta) be approved as well.

Senate Bill 85 will likely go before the Committee on Local Government on Monday in the Senate.

"This is a big decision for Martinsville and the easiest and fairest way is to let the voters decide," said Marshall before the Committee on Counties, Cities and Towns Friday morning.

Delegate Danica Roem (D-Manassas) has served on the Counties, Cities and Towns Committee since 2019 and asked the most questions before Friday's vote.

"It's my understanding that a Voluntary Settlement Agreement was ironed out and the City supported it and on a couple of occasions the County has," said Roem. "What has the process over the past couple of years been and why would we interject in a local issue that is still playing out?"

Marshall deferred his response to Martinsville Commissioner of Revenue Ruth Easley, who appeared before the Committee remotely.

"Martinsville and Henry County had worked out a Voluntary Settlement Agreement, but the process did not involve stakeholders and most of it didn't come out until the Commission on Local Governments came to Martinsville," said Easley. "Henry County, at its last public hearing, had speakers against it, so they pumped the brakes and opted not to move forward. The City voted 4-1 to move forward."

The only dissenting vote on City Council came from council member Tammy Pearson, who also appeared before the Committee Friday morning remotely, when she confirmed Easley's answer to Roem's question.

Marshall asked Roem if Easley's answer was sufficient.

"That's a start," said Roem. "Where is the Henry County Board [of Supervisors] on this?" Roem asked.

"They've endorsed both bills," said Marshall, referring to both his and Stanley's bills.

Delegate Michael Mullin (D-Hampton) has also served on the Counties, Cities and Towns Committee since 2019.

"Is there pending litigation?" asked Mullin. "I am loathe to intervene when there is pending litigation."

"There is pending litigation," said Stephen Piepgrass, Martinsville's legal counsel on reversion. "There is a case filed in Henry County by the County, and the City has filed in Martinsville Circuit Court, so litigation is ongoing."

Easley countered Piepgrass's answer.

"I'm not an attorney or clerk of court, but I did speak with the Clerk, and no petitions had been filed in either Circuit Court prior to yesterday (Thursday)," said Easley.

Martinsville City Attorney Eric Monday was also present at the Committee hearing remotely, but did not speak.

The first vote on the bill garnered 13 yeas and nine nays, and Mullin asked that the vote be counted again due to malfunctioning electronics with the tablet type electronic devices used by committee members to cast votes.

The second, and final vote out of the Committee was 14-9 in favor of the measure.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

