WATCH NOW: Martinsville City Attorney refuses to turn over documents request about his role in businessman-council member spat

Monday wrote that he was a salaried employee of the city, on call 24 hours a day, and didn’t keep track of such things. He did disclose that 55 cents were spent on a stamp to mail the letter.

Anderson demanded Monday produce any authorizations made by the city manager or City Council as required by the city’s charter and included any authorization of “appropriations of public funds” related to Monday’s letter to Reynolds. At least one legal expert has told the Bulletin that Monday may have acted outside ethical and legal boundaries.

Monday corrected Anderson in his written response, noting that Anderson’s “request incorrectly implies I [Monday] was representing Council Member Bowles in a personal and individual capacity and incorrectly interprets” the city charter.

Monday then pointed to two subsections of the charter that defines the powers and duties of the city attorney to include:

“The management and control of the law business of the city and the departments, boards, commissions and agencies thereof or in which the city has an interest and represent the city as counsel in any civil case in which it is interested and in criminal cases in which the constitutionally or validity or any ordinance is brought in issue.”