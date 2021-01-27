WATCH NOW: Martinsville City Council keeps tax report on reversion in closed session.

Henry County businesses would have no increase on business taxes, except for an increase in real estate tax.

County businesses in any proposed annexed area would face a significant tax increase.

A copy of that report can be accessed on the Bulletin’s website through this article.

Why note discuss?

Easley on Wednesday said, “There are questions that have not been asked that have some major implications” that “shoot some holes in the assumptions that were made in the 2019” study by consultants.

“Nobody’s talking about this, and unless they make some changes, it will really hurt some people.”

The report is an updated and revised version of a report she had presented in December 2019, she said.

Since then, she said, she has talked with other professionals in her position in towns that had undergone reversion and gotten a better idea of what the impacts could be.

She said the information should be made public, and since it all is compiled from public documents, there is nothing in it that would prevent it from being shared.