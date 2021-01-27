WATCH NOW: Martinsville City Council keeps tax report on reversion on closed session.

The biggest topic at Tuesday’s meeting of the Martinsville City Council meeting was the one that wasn’t presented publicly: a tax report by Commissioner of Revenue Ruth Easley that raised significant questions about the financial impact of reversion.
During closed session before the meeting, Easley presented a 25-page document, “Tax Impact of Reversion on Martinsville Businesses Martinsville & Henry County Residents,” that distilled some elements of how the business environment in the community could be negatively affected by tax changes under reversion.
But during the open portion of the meeting -- broadcast to the public on cable television -- the council heard over Zoom an update on reversion from Stephen Piepgrass of the law firm Troutman Pepper on the city’s transition to town status.
Easley's report was not addressed.
She had said before and after the council meeting that the analysis that backs the movement toward reversion does not include some important calculations that show potential negative repercussions, especially for Martinsville businesses. She had made a similar presentation in early 2020.
City Council determined her report -- which was compiled from public records, Easley said -- would be reviewed in closed session and not in a public forum. The public only would not have learned of its existence, much less its content, if the council's newest member, Tammy Pearson, had not mentioned it in her comments near the end of meeting.
Pearson said that information should be presented to the public for analysis well in advance of a public hearing on reversion scheduled for March, including being posted on the city’s website and presented publicly during a council meeting.
In a telephone interview Wednesday, Pearson said only City Manager Leon Towarnicki and Mayor Kathy Lawson can determine if or when a presentation is made, because they set the council’s agenda.
Neither Lawson nor City Attorney and Assistant City Manager Eric Monday on Wednesday would say why that decision was made, saying they couldn't comment on what was discussed in closed session.
“I am not at liberty to discuss anything that’s discussed in closed session and don’t have further comment,” Monday said.
The public presentation
Piepgrass’s report included the timeline of reversion: The city filed a notice of intent for reversion in September, and Henry County filed its response in November. Oral presentations and a public hearing for the Commission on Local Government are scheduled for March 22-24.
The city and county would submit their closing arguments in April; the CLG would adopt a report on the proposed reversion in May; and then a three-judge court appointed by the Supreme Court would rule on it. That timeline would lead to an effective date of reversion as July 1, 2022.
The county does not oppose reversion, Piepgrass said, but it objects to the manner in which Martinsville proposes to revert.
Through reversion, Martinsville City Public Schools would be merged into the county school district, and Martinsville probably no longer would participate in the Department of Social Services or the health department, his presentation showed. Martinsville also would not have financial responsibility for operating courts and a jail
However, Martinsville as a town mostly likely would be able to provide the services of law enforcement and public safety; fire and rescue; building and inspections; public works; parks, recreation and cultural amenities; pay its part of Blue Ridge Regional Library; contribute to the Blue Ridge Regional Airport Authority; and handle its own planning and community development.
Piepgrass's stated that “Martinsville projects that changes to its tax rates would be modest or inconsequential.”
It also states, “Martinsville’s auditor, Robinson Farmer Cox, projects that, if reversion’s net aggregate fiscal impacts on Martinsville and Henry County were addressed solely by adjustments in the respective real property tax rates, then: Martinsville residents would see a 60.5¢ decrease in Martinsville’s real property tax rate for a rate of 45.71¢ per $100 assessed value of real property; and real property in Martinsville would also be subject to a Henry County real property tax at a rate of 60.5¢ per $100 assessed value of real property.
“… Martinsville residents would pay separate town and county taxes associated with respective town and county governmental services, as is the case in towns across the Commonwealth.”
If Martinsville disagrees with the terms and conditions of reversion as issued by the three-judge court, it would be allowed to appeal or to decline town status through resolution or ordinance, the report stated.
Report summary
A summary of Easley's Tax Impact report states:
- The tangible personal property tax for business in Martinsville would be doubled or tripled.
- Combined town and county real estate taxes would be the same as current tax or slightly more.
- There would be a 25% decrease in real estate tax relief for the elderly and disabled of Martinsville, with 39 city residents who currently receive relief to be disqualified.
- In Martinsville, personal property tax for qualifying vehicles would increase by 1.13%, and the tax on non-qualifying personal property would increase by 13.29%.
- There would be a 13.5% increase in the Henry County real estate tax rate.
- The personal property tax for some vehicles would increase by 19.28%.
- Henry County businesses would have no increase on business taxes, except for an increase in real estate tax.
- County businesses in any proposed annexed area would face a significant tax increase.
A copy of that report can be accessed on the Bulletin’s website through this article.
Why note discuss?
Easley on Wednesday said, “There are questions that have not been asked that have some major implications” that “shoot some holes in the assumptions that were made in the 2019” study by consultants.
“Nobody’s talking about this, and unless they make some changes, it will really hurt some people.”
The report is an updated and revised version of a report she had presented in December 2019, she said.
Since then, she said, she has talked with other professionals in her position in towns that had undergone reversion and gotten a better idea of what the impacts could be.
She said the information should be made public, and since it all is compiled from public documents, there is nothing in it that would prevent it from being shared.
“This is really information that the public needs to know,” Easley said. “I get stopped all the time – ‘What does it mean for us?’” but those questions are not being addressed. “Consultants come all the time saying it’s going to be revenue-neutral for the residents, but it’s not.”
The biggest impact will be on local businesses, she said. Largely because of “a drastic change between the depreciation schedules” of the city and the county, Martinsville businesses would be hit hard with higher costs.
“If we lose our business district – part of the problem is trying to attract new businesses here, so you’ve got people paying taxes and supporting the local economy, and if you drive them out, you’ve defeated the whole purpose.”
Should be made public
The report in its entirety “is somewhat difficult to understand,” Pearson said, but its various sections are summarized in simple ways. “She has examples and numbers to back up each” summarized point.
After reviewing the report, “I definitely see an increase in our [business] taxes,” said Pearson, who with her husband owns several small businesses. “I’m worried. If we’re trying to recruit businesses to come into the city, and they see the higher taxes versus Henry County, why would they want to move their business here versus Henry County?
“From a business perspective I’m very worried. From an individual perspective, I don’t think it’s going to be as bad, but it’s not as neutral as they first presented.”
Pearson said she attributes the city’s recent momentum toward reversion as springing from the belief that “our fiscal outlook is not good. There’s declining population across the board, a weakening economy. When you hear that over and over again,” it seems to spell trouble for the city.
However, “in my research, Henry County isn’t in the best position either. They’ve got the same issues we have: a weakening economy and declining population.”
She said she felt that because the report is based off public information, it did not meet the criteria for presentation in closed session.
Council members Jennifer Bowles, Chad Martin and Danny Turner did not respond to requests for comment.
“We need and really want to hear from our citizens with your opinions and your feedback regarding reversion,” Pearson said. “The City Council has voted to move forward [in 2020], but as you saw in the presentation today, there are a lot of steps that have to take place first, and at any moment that can be stopped by majority vote of the City Council – not that I’m saying it should be – but that’s why I’m saying I want to hear from you, and I’m sure my fellow City Council members feel the same.”
