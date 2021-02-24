WATCH NOW: Martinsville City Council strikes new deal on former BB&T building

Martinsville City Council recessed its meeting Tuesday night and then convened as the Martinsville Redevelopment and Housing Authority for the purpose of approving a sales and development agreement regarding the former BB&T building.

This move comes after the city’s original redevelopment plan was scuttled by a lack of state funding, but it advances the planning for renovation of the tallest building in Uptown Martinsville. The building was vacated by the bank following its merger with Sun Trust.

Assistant City Manager and City Attorney Eric Monday said the city had purchased the building from BB&T for $25,000, and the agreement first will give developer Chris Harrison a 12-month due diligence period to make certain that his plan to redevelop the property is feasible and financing can be secured.

“After 12 months they [Harrison] will purchase the property for $25,000,” Monday said. “The transaction will be a wash to the authority.”

Monday said Harrison then would have 36 months to redevelop the property, and if he fails to do so, the city can retake ownership for $25,000.