WATCH NOW: Martinsville City Council strikes new deal on former BB&T building

Martinsville City Council recessed its meeting Tuesday night and then convened as the Martinsville Redevelopment and Housing Authority for the purpose of approving a sales and development agreement regarding the former BB&T building.
This move comes after the city’s original redevelopment plan was scuttled by a lack of state funding, but it advances the planning for renovation of the tallest building in Uptown Martinsville. The building was vacated by the bank following its merger with Sun Trust.
Assistant City Manager and City Attorney Eric Monday said the city had purchased the building from BB&T for $25,000, and the agreement first will give developer Chris Harrison a 12-month due diligence period to make certain that his plan to redevelop the property is feasible and financing can be secured.
“After 12 months they [Harrison] will purchase the property for $25,000,” Monday said. “The transaction will be a wash to the authority.”
Monday said Harrison then would have 36 months to redevelop the property, and if he fails to do so, the city can retake ownership for $25,000.
At first, City Council had visions of moving City Hall to the main floor of that building and giving the current municipal building over to public safety, but in December the state declined an application for $600,000 in funding that would have paid for that move.
“There will be commercial space on the main banking floor,” Monday said. “The rest will become a high-end residential area.”
The contract also requires the developer to install a restaurant and bar on the rooftop.
“It’s one of the highest points in the city, and we felt it was important to have an amenity on the roof,” Monday said. “It will be primarily for the tenants and on a limited basis for the public.”
Recovery center coming
Piedmont Community Services Executive Director Greg Preston updated council regarding ongoing operations with his agency, which is one of 40 community services boards in Virginia and serves Martinsville and Henry, Patrick and Franklin counties.
Preston noted the agency has 25 locations throughout the coverage area, including offices, apartments and group homes, the most recent edition being the former National Business College building at 905 S. Memorial Blvdd.
“We are going to build a recovery center and will serve about 90 people with that program,” Preston said. “It helps keep people out of the hospital and in the community—it’s a very rewarding program.”
Preston said it might be 12 months before the facility is fully operational.
“We will be phasing in services,” said Preston.
Council viewed a presentation that shows the need for services provided by PCS has grown 41% over the past 10 years, but is down slightly from a peak in 2017.
PCS served 7,482 people last year.
Electric update
Electric Department Director Durwin Joyce told council that for the past year Martinsville had used 85,996 MWh of electricity, which is less than 3,000 MWh from what had been projected. He said purchased power was below projected costs, leaving the city with a total income of $9.7 million, expenses of $8.4 million and net revenue of $1.3 million.
Joyce said the department continues to provide pole maintenance and storm damage repairs and that the Aaron Street Substation has been renovated. Much of that work was done in-house, so the cost was about $150,000 less than expected.
He said the city has 461 accounts that are 30 days or more in arrears, representing a total of $167,037.
Service award program
The city recognized nine employees for reaching service milestones for the first quarter of 2021:
Richard Penn, Electric Department, 5 years.
L.C. Jones, Police Department, 5 years.
Edwin Clark, Police Department, 5 years.
James Fortner, Police Department, 5 years.
Christopher Bell, Police Department, 10 years.
Sheila Clark, Treasurer, 25 years.
Jimmy Ashworth, Fire Department, 25 years.
Rodney Howell, Fire Department, 25 years.
Coretha Gravely, Police Department, 30 years.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.