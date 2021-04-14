WATCH NOW: Martinsville gives its backing to requests for funding for Southern Connector Route in Henry County

Discussion of an alternate traffic route through southern Henry County is shifting focus, and Martinsville City Council was asked to offer support.

The Martinsville Southern Connector will run along the west side of U.S. Route 220 from the North Carolina state line to the U.S. 220/58 Bypass.

The project has been in progress for several years, and in August a preferred route was selected because it was determined to have the least impact to residential and business properties.

Now that the preferred route has been settled, funding for is being sought.

And Martinsville City Manager Leon Towarnicki told City Council at its regular meeting Tuesday night that “a small contingent of regional leaders has scheduled a meeting with Senator Mark Warner on Friday and plans to request funding for the proposed project in the upcoming Infrastructure Plan that will be presented to the United States Congress.”

The group of people, who were not named, requested “for a show of support for the project from both the city and county,” Towarnicki said.