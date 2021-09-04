 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Martinsville's reversion plans will be open to the public this week
WATCH NOW: Martinsville's reversion plans will be open to the public this week

Martinsville's long-considered idea to revert to being a town in Henry County this week gets a public airing and a chance for residents to comment.

Reversion MOU meeting

Martinsville's plan to give up its status as an independent city to be a town in Henry County -- reversion as it is called -- finally goes public this week.

Members of the Commission on Local Government will be in Martinsville to hear public presentations by city and county attorneys followed by a public hearing regarding the planned merger of local governments and services.

reversion room

Joint meeting of Henry County and Martinsville at NCI.

Before now, all discussions about how that might happen were conducted in private, shielded by state law, and only emerged when the Martinsville City Council and the Henry County Board of Supervisors signed a mediated memorandum of understanding that detailed many aspects of the plans.

But this week all the presentations and discussions at New College Institute in Martinsville will be open to the public, and on Wednesday night residents will be allowed to ask questions.

But there will be restrictions.

Because of the prevalence of COVID-19, the capacity for Martin-Lacy Lecture Hall at NCI Street will be reduced by 50% to maintain safe distancing, which means no more than 125 people will be allowed to view the proceedings in-person. And everyone will wear face coverings, regardless of vaccination status. 

City Council reversion

Council chambers packed to hear vote on discussion about reversion.

The proceedings will also be streamed and accessible via Google Meet for everyone beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday and continuing through Wednesday evening.

Although it has not been made clear who will present first, meeting plans discussed by CLG members indicated one day would be set aside for attorneys representing Martinsville to speak and the other for attorneys representing Henry County.

Regardless of who speaks first, a public hearing is scheduled for Wednesday evening beginning at 7 p.m.

And, again, there are restrictions:

In order to speak at the hearing you must register to do so by 5 p.m. on Wednesday. According to a public notice by the CLG having appeared in the Martinsville Bulletin, registering to speak is accomplished by "sending an email to cody.anderson@dhcd.virginia.gov" with your name and contact information.

What will be discussed

eric monday

City Attorney and Assistant City Manager Eric Monday confirms schedule for public meetings on reversion.

Martinsville Assistant City Manager and City Attorney Eric Monday had said previously that, because of a voluntary settlement agreement both governments approved last month, the only thing the city and county had to argue about was the effective date of reversion, and even then they had agreed to accept the date established by the special court, a 3-judge panel that will ultimately approve the reversion request if Martinsville is to become a town.

The agreement includes details of a formal merger or working relationships for the two school districts, courts and jails, utilities, overlapping elected officials and taxation and annexation (Martinsville the city can't annex property, but Martinsville the town would be allowed to do so). 

The city's vote on reversion

This is the meeting in December 2019 when the Martinsville City Council votes unanimously to revert. City Attorney Eric Monday (left) with council members Danny Turner, Chad Martin, Mayor Kathy Lawson, Jennifer Bowles and Jim Woods.

With documentation serving to offer proof Martinsville should be granted its reversion request, filings with the CLG by the city maintain Henry County is better able to serve its population with Martinsville as a town, reversion promotes a more equitable sharing of resources and liabilities among the two localities, and is in the best interests of the people, local governments and the state.

The response on file by Henry County includes documentation and alleges the city's proposed plan fails to meet the requirements of state code for requesting reversion and will impact negatively the citizens of both Martinsville and Henry County as well as the state.

There is nothing to indicate officials with either government feel differently from the responses they initially filed with the CLG, but Henry County officials recognized state law would not protect the county from reversion, and the best opportunity they had to improve the situation for themselves was to negotiate with the city.

Martinsville and Henry County meet to discuss reversion.

A statement on Henry County's website explains this position:

"Henry County and its citizens cannot stop reversion. Under the Code of Virginia, a city with a population less than 50,000 may initiate reversion merely with a vote of that city's governing body. No referendum is required of city residents or of residents from the surrounding locality, in this case, Henry County.

"Henry County tried numerous times to establish a referendum requirement through action by the General Assembly, but the proposed legislation never passed. Henry County may participate in the process before the Commission on Local Government, but it cannot stop reversion.

"At best, it can ask for terms and conditions that will lessen reversion's impact on the County."

Negotiations

reversion bryant

Collinsville District Supervisor Joe Bryant
reversion buchanan

‘I am confident that this reversion is not in the best financial interest for the citizens of Henry County.’

So the Board of Supervisors reluctantly agreed to negotiate with the city to "try to soften the impact on the county and our residents," and the resulting memorandum of understanding was approved unanimously by City Council and approved 4-2 by the Board of Supervisors, with Horsepasture District Supervisor Debra Buchanan and Collinsville District Supervisor Joe Bryant casting the dissenting votes.

The memorandum of understanding evolved into a voluntary settlement agreement that was adopted by both governments on Aug. 24.

"There is no difference," Monday said at the regular council meeting when the agreement was approved. "The VSA provides more definition and detail."

Supervisors discussed the agreement in the closed session of its 3 p.m. meeting the same day and then publicly voted for it, with Buchanan and Bryant again voting against it.

Later that evening, when the agreement came to a vote before council, the newest member, Tammy Pearson -- who was not part of the unanimous council vote that initiated reversion in 2019 -- cast a dissenting vote.

"There's a lot of good things about reversion, and I'm not so much voting against it as I am voting against having to approve this document before the public has had a chance to see it," Pearson said.

CLG2.jpeg

Commission on Local Governments meeting in Richmond.

The process

The VSA is a 20-page document that begins with the jointly approved resolution noting that on Dec. 10, 2019, council voted in favor of reverting from an independent city to a town located within Henry County.

On Sept. 18, Martinsville filed notice with the CLG of its intent to petition for an order granting reversion.

On Nov. 30, Henry County filed its response with objections.

On April 29, a memorandum of understanding was created after mediation discussions were held in private.

On May 26, the MOI was approved at a joint meeting between both governing bodies and set the stage for the creation and approval of the VSA.

Definitions encompass a fourth of the agreement, but on page 7, a description of how Martinsville will revert to a town and what it entails, begins.

No going back

Andy Hall mug

Andrew Hall
Ruth Easley mug

Commissioner of the Revenue Ruth Easley.
pritchett

Martinsville Clerk of Court Ashby Pritchett
Martinsville Sheriff Steve Draper

Martinsville Sheriff Steve Draper

On the date the special court sets for reversion to become effective, Martinsville will take on the status of a town in Henry County and may never return to its previous independent city status.

All city officers and employees immediately will become officers and employees of the town, and the city mayor and council members will become the town mayor and members of the town council.

The offices of Commissioner of the Revenue Ruth Easley, Treasurer Cindy Dickerson, Sheriff Steve Draper, Commonwealth's Attorney Andrew Hall and Clerk of Court Ashby Pritchett will cease to exist.

"Upon the effective date of reversion, the terms of office and the rights, powers, duties, and compensation of Martinsville's Constitutional Officers shall terminate," the VSA states.

Once the proceedings this week are complete and a special court affirms the VSA, Martinsville's constitutional officers will be required to cooperate with Henry County in order to have a smooth transition of services.

Henry County moves in 

When reversion takes effect, Martinsville will lease, at cost, the space previously occupied by the constitutional officers to Henry County for five years and possibly longer if needed.

Although Martinsville will retain title to the city jail, it's metal annex and the prison farm, Henry County will be offered the opportunity to lease, at cost, all three if needed.

At least six months before reversion takes effect, all of Martinsville's constitutional offices will be required to make their offices available to the county so that an orderly transition may occur.

Courts become county's responsibility

Court functions will cease in Martinsville on the date of reversion, but Henry County may lease, at cost, Martinsville's facilities for circuit court, general district court and juvenile and domestic relations district court.

All of the books, papers, records, case files, evidence, data, electronic files and law library materials will be delivered to Henry County's courts and clerks "to ensure there is no interruption in court services," the VSA states.

All criminal and civil matters pending in Martinsville's courts will be removed to the Henry County courts on the effective date of reversion.

Martinsville school system will cease

school board - talley

Martinsville School Superintendent Zeb Talley talks at a recent school board meeting.

Reversion immediately ends the existence of the Martinsville City Public Schools, and all students of the former Martinsville city schools will become part of the Henry County Public Schools.

Superintendent Zeb Talley and his administrators are required to provide the Henry County School System with "access to school property and records, including records deemed confidential, and other requested information," the VSA states.

At reversion, Martinsville schools will be required to transfer title to the Town of Martinsville, Druid Hills Elementary (currently the school board office), Patrick Henry Elementary, Clearview Early Childhood Center and its ball fields and the Old Gymnasium on Cleveland Avenue.

The Town of Martinsville must actively pursue redevelopment of the former school properties or transfer title to Henry County. The Old Gymnasium curiously was excluded from that list.

Also at reversion, the Martinsville School Board will give to the Henry County School Board titles to Albert Harris Elementary, Martinsville Middle and Martinsville High School.

Use of the Martinsville High School auditorium will be managed by the Henry County School Board but will continue to be made available for regional and civic purposes by the community.

Henry County School Board

Henry County School Superintendent Sandy Strayer told the board no decisions about reversion had been made. The board later extended her contract for 4 more years.

All personal property including books, papers, records, files, data, electronic files, library materials and other information of Martinsville City Schools will become property of Henry County Schools upon reversion.

The VSA also requires Henry County Schools to apply to the Harvest Foundation for funding of a comprehensive study on how best to allocate the new school properties in the former city of Martinsville for use by the Henry County school system.

"Such study shall consider subjects including educational quality, the efficient use of facilities, racial and economic equity, costs, the consolidation of administrative functions, academic and pedagogical concerns, and student achievement," the VSA states.

Martinsville schools officials on Thursday had a closed meeting -- delayed from earlier in the week -- having hired an outside attorney and reportedly considering legal action to block a merger of the school systems.

Talley said on Friday that there was no action taken after the meeting, and MCPS Board Chair Donna Dillard did not respond to requests for a comment she had promised to deliver following the prior scheduled meeting.

Other changes

When reversion becomes effective, Martinsville will no longer be responsible for any part of the Henry-Martinsville Health Department or the Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services but will continue to participate in the Blue Ridge Airport Authority, Blue Ridge Regional Library, Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center, Patrick & Henry Community College, Chamber's Partnership for Economic Growth and Martinsville-Henry County EDC.

The town of Martinsville will continue to provide utility services, public safety services, animal control, public works, street and sidewalk maintenance, solid waste collection, erosion and sentiment control, storm-water management, building code inspections and enforcement and MiNet services at levels no less than what were provided before reversion.

Representation

The Henry County Board of Supervisors consists of six members elected from separate districts, and the Henry County School Board has six members elected from separate districts and one member elected at-large.

The VSA requires both boards to create at least one seat for the town of Martinsville.

"The Henry County Board of Supervisors shall change the number and/or boundaries of such districts as it deems appropriate in its sole discretion as a consequence of Martinsville's reversion to a town," the VSA states.

Revenue sharing and annexation

When reversion takes place, a 1,200-acre site across from the Patriot Centre and owned by the county will be removed from a revenue-sharing agreement between Martinsville and Henry County, but the Martinsville Industrial Park will be added and the Patriot Centre Revenue Sharing Agreement will be modified to allow Martinsville to receive revenue under the arrangement.

Because of this, Martinsville agreed to forgo its right as a town to annex property in Henry County for a period of 10 years.

What's next?

Reversion timeline

In basic steps, this is how reversion has and will evolve for Martinsville and Henry County.

When the presentations and public hearing in Martinsville are concluded this week, the CLG will review Martinsville's proposal to revert to a town and will present its findings and recommendations to a special court of three appointed judges.

The special court may then affirm, decline or modify the request and if approved, determine the effective date reversion would begin.

In the end, if approved, the special court will present the five members of City Council with a document of reversion offer, and for one final time, those five members will be called upon to vote for or against ending Martinsville's 93-year history as an independent city.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

