WATCH NOW: Martinsville's reversion to a town in Henry County takes another step forward

That protocol provided for a vote to take place in public, although there was no public present because it was after that first meeting had adjourned and the second had not begun. The county issued a release on Wednesday morning explaining that.

When council met later that evening, Monday made it clear a vote on the VSA had to take place at that meeting in order to meet the prearranged deadlines set by the CLG.

But City Council members were unaware a vote in the county had taken place and became concerned the county may have reneged on the mutual arrangement to approve the resolution separately but on the same day.

"The due date for the commission was suggested by the county," Monday told City Council. "They suggested it, and we agreed to their suggested date. I don't know if they are looking to stall, but we are not."

Council approved the resolution, 4-1, with council member Tammy Pearson casting the only dissenting vote.

"There are a lot of good things about reversion, and I'm not so much voting against it as I am voting against having to approve this document before the public has had a chance to see it," Pearson said.

Council's concern was assuaged with the county's release on Wednesday.