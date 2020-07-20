WATCH NOW: PHCC board takes up possible renaming of college, plans to handle the pandemic

As the new school year is set to begin at Patrick Henry Community College, the institution faces two sets of challenges: possibly renaming itself and/or its facilities and following new precautions against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Plans for both were discussed Monday during a quarterly meeting of PHCC’s board, which was conducted via Zoom.

The Virginia State Board for Community Colleges on Friday had asked each of the commonwealth’s 23 colleges “to review the appropriateness of its college, campus(es), and facilities names” in connection with any representations of “systemic racism that have existed in plain sight for years,” according to its resolution. The board required schools to report their findings by March 2021.

PHCC Board Chair Janet Copenhaver said that names in use by PHCC will be analyzed by a Naming Review Committee, and several teams within that committee were appointed to address all elements of various parts of the requirement.

The naming of the institution will fall to the state board for final approval.

Patrick Henry (1736-1799), for whom PHCC is named, was the originator of the famous phrase “Give me liberty or give me death” and one of the key figures of the American Revolution.