WATCH NOW: Stuart, Ridgeway added to cities and counties as recipients of recovery funds

The trickle-down process of the American Rescue Plan Act money will reach not only the independent city of Martinsville and the counties of Henry and Patrick, but also the towns of Ridgeway and Stuart.
Last month the Treasury Department announced out of $350 billion total funds, and $7.2 billion was committed to Virginia.
Cities and counties are receiving $2.9 billion directly from the federal government, but towns will get their funding indirectly through the state, which will disburse $304.5 million from the remaining $4.3 billion this year and again in June 2022.
"Our administration is committed to ensuring that communities of all sizes get the assistance they need to recover from the impacts of the pandemic - that's why we expedited the distribution of funding for Virginia's towns," Gov. Ralph Northam said in a release. "These federal dollars represent an unprecedented opportunity to meet local response needs while also making transformative investments to support broad-based, equitable growth in every corner of the commonwealth.
"We encourage collaboration across localities to maximize these funds for the benefit of all Virginians."
The Treasury Department listed exact amounts to be paid to cities and counties, but the state did not provide those figures for the towns.
There are about 511,000 people who live in the 190 towns throughout Virginia. Stuart's population is 1,442, and Ridgeway has 708 residents.
County allocations generally are based on population, so if the same were to hold true for towns, per capita Stuart would get two estimated ARPA payments of about $865,000, and Ridgeway would be expecting $425,000. But that turned out not to be the case.
"Our initial allotment was $365,000, but we're only going to receive about $85,000 total," Ridgeway Mayor and Town Manager Craig O'Der said. "For towns the amount of money received is based on a formula that uses the town's operational budget.
"The paperwork with it is very restrictive to the point you wonder if they want you to spend it."
O'Der said Ridgeway is relying on the Virginia Municipal League to help guide proper use of the funds.
"MiNet [Martinsville's fiber optic broadband network] has actually reached the township here and serves our library," O'Der said. "We're exploring that - maybe create a hotspot in the town square."
Stuart Town Manager Terry Tilley did not respond to a request for comment.
Martinsville is listed with the Treasury Department as eligible for $2.4 million, Patrick County will get $3.4 million and Henry County $9.8 million.
Within the categories of eligible uses, recipients have broad flexibility to decide how best to use this funding to meet local needs including supporting public health expenditures, addressing economic impacts caused by the public health emergency, replacing lost public sector revenue, providing premium pay for essential workers and investing in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
"ARPA funding will provide significant assistance to state and local governments in a wide range of areas," Secretary of Finance Joe Flores said. "We have worked diligently to ensure that all localities receive the funds designated for them, and we are excited to see the positive outcomes that will result for communities across Virginia."
