WATCH NOW: Stuart, Ridgeway added to cities and counties as recipients of recovery funds

County allocations generally are based on population, so if the same were to hold true for towns, per capita Stuart would get two estimated ARPA payments of about $865,000, and Ridgeway would be expecting $425,000. But that turned out not to be the case.

"Our initial allotment was $365,000, but we're only going to receive about $85,000 total," Ridgeway Mayor and Town Manager Craig O'Der said. "For towns the amount of money received is based on a formula that uses the town's operational budget.

"The paperwork with it is very restrictive to the point you wonder if they want you to spend it."

O'Der said Ridgeway is relying on the Virginia Municipal League to help guide proper use of the funds.

"MiNet [Martinsville's fiber optic broadband network] has actually reached the township here and serves our library," O'Der said. "We're exploring that - maybe create a hotspot in the town square."

Stuart Town Manager Terry Tilley did not respond to a request for comment.

Martinsville is listed with the Treasury Department as eligible for $2.4 million, Patrick County will get $3.4 million and Henry County $9.8 million.