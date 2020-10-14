WATCH NOW: Study shows Martinsville area in dire need of more housing

“Housing stock is still priced 26% below the national average,” Monday said.

The majority of those surveyed indicated rental housing is needed more than owner-occupied housing. The majority of property owners reported having waiting lists, with an apparent demand for 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom units.

The overall vacancy rate for the area is only 1.3%, indicating a strong demand for additional housing.

The study found the average 1-bedroom apartment for the area rents for $465 per month. A 2-bedroom apartment rents at an average rate of $577, and a 3-bedroom averages $711.

Because housing availability is so scarce, many people employed in Martinsville and Henry County live in Danville, Greensboro and Winston-Salem.

An analysis of the market found a demand for hundreds of newly constructed properties could be rented for as much as $1,000 for a 1-bedroom and $1,350 for a 3-bedroom.

“Developers in this area looking for projects will identify a site and determine if it is viable, then at the end, you pair that with what you think the revenue is,” Towarnicki said. “They need this concrete information showing what the market is and the demand.

“It will give developers a higher comfort level.”

Towarnicki said the grant for the study includes money to develop some marketing materials and advertise in publications that “hit developer-type markets.”

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox! Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.