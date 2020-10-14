WATCH NOW: United Way, Harvest programs for child care, food continuing

United Way Executive Director Philip Wenkstern updated the Martinsville City Council on Tuesday night about his organizations efforts to meet the needs of the community during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

He said that the money from The Harvest Foundation is still available to provide a childcare subsidy of $50 per week for anyone at 300% of the poverty level or below. Applications are still available at childcaremhc.org.

“To date we have 165 children enrolled in subsidies,” Wenkstern said. “We’re still enrolling.”

The emergency feeding program seeded with Harvest Foundation funds continues to operate out of the Henry County Food Pantry in Bassett.

“We disburse food every Monday from 9 a.m. until noon,” Wenkstern said. “As of August, nearly 2,000 boxes of food had been distributed.”

Despite the pandemic, the local United Way has begun it’s annual campaign to raise money that fund over 20 local organizations.

“In the midst of all of this, it looks very different this year,” Wenkstern said. “We’ve set a conservative goal of $500,000.

Wenkstern said 99 cents of every dollar raised is used locally.