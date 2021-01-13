WATCH NOW: Wireless broadband is here for Martinsville, but you have to get in line

Wireless broadband is now available to everyone in the city of Martinsville, but it may be a while before everyone who wants it will have access to it.
"We received a broadband grant of $502,490, and we received the wireless infrastructure, and it was installed," City Manager Leon Towarnicki told City Council on Tuesday night. "City school students are [now] being connected."
The grant the city was awarded was provided in order to ensure access availability to the internet by all city students who have been learning remotely since the pandemic began.
Residents may sign-up for the service by calling 276-632-7500 or going to minet.solutions and clicking "sign-up for MiNet service at the top of the page.
The link takes users to an online form that asks for their names, physical addresses, email addresses and phone numbers.
"We are covered now with our wireless network, and we're working through the list of students," Towarnicki said. "We've made a pretty good dent with the students that don't have access."
Towarnicki said the coverage area includes everyone within the city limits, and service will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.
"We will get to those individuals as soon as we can - there is a waiting list," Towarnicki said. "We're working through the school list ,and within the next two to three weeks we will get to the citizen's list and that list is growing."
Towarnicki said the telecommunications department has the capability of making four or five installations per day.
The MiNet website does not offer details of any plans or cost of service, but it had been suggested at an earlier council meeting that the monthly cost might be around $70 or $80.
Chamber update
Social media engagements with the Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market and the Uptown Martinsville organization has exceeded 10,000 in the past month.
"We spend a tremendous amount of staff time on social media," said Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Watkins. "We had a rough star, It was a big switch for farmers market customers, but with a grant from the Harvest Foundation, we were able to provide online ordering."
There were 74 online orders this season for $1,783 in purchases, 236 EBT customers totaling $8,344 EBT funds and $140 in produce donated to a local food bank by 42 participating vendors.
Eight new businesses were opened in the past year in Uptown, and two businesses expanded their operations.
The Startup/Grow campaign resulted in 153 Boot Camp graduates, 32 businesses receiving $191,100 in cash and in-kind grants, generating $1.6 million in new capital investment and 140 new jobs.
Startup 2020 is scheduled to resume next month.
For the Small Business Saturday event, $500 in "bonus bucks" were distributed and $390 of it was redeemed. The promotion resulted in an additional $2,275 spent in stores in Uptown.
Watkins said the West Piedmont Business Development Center remains at 99% occupancy with 19 current tenants, 35 graduate businesses, 400 new jobs created and $5.1 million in new capital investment.
During the pandemic, the chamber has become a central point of information for businesses seeking money from the Paycheck Protection Program and other economic injury disaster loan availabilities.
Watkins said her organization has serviced 425 businesses by phone, provided individual assistance to 320 businesses and assisted 120 businesses with accessing $2.2 million in funding.
Pine Hall Road project
The city has applied twice and failed to secure Community Development Block Grant funding to rehabilitate the Pine Hall Road area. Plans for a third application were set in motion Tuesday night, when the council voted to set public hearings on the matter for Jan. 26 and March 9.
The application is expected to be completed and ready to file by March 26.
"Maybe the third time's the charm," Mayor Kathy Lawson said.
Also at the meeting, the council:
- Viewed a graph provided by the local United Way regarding their feeding program that showed 14,454 boxes of food were disbursed to over 32,000 individuals between April and December and more than$157,000 had been spent providing emergency child care to more than 200 children.
- Viewed a spreadsheet provided by Towarnicki summarizing the expenditure of the CARES Act grant money. "The funds have been fully allocated," he said.
- Was made aware of about 10,000 masks and hand sanitizer that has been received through the Health Equity Program for distribution to economically disadvantaged areas. Towarnicki said the city is working with various groups to have the packets distributed.
- Appointed DeShontae Hairston to the Martinsville Planning Commission.
- Appointed Kathy Lawson to the West Piedmont Planning Commission.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.