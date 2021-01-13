WATCH NOW: Wireless broadband is here for Martinsville, but you have to get in line

Wireless broadband is now available to everyone in the city of Martinsville, but it may be a while before everyone who wants it will have access to it.

"We received a broadband grant of $502,490, and we received the wireless infrastructure, and it was installed," City Manager Leon Towarnicki told City Council on Tuesday night. "City school students are [now] being connected."

The grant the city was awarded was provided in order to ensure access availability to the internet by all city students who have been learning remotely since the pandemic began.

Residents may sign-up for the service by calling 276-632-7500 or going to minet.solutions and clicking "sign-up for MiNet service at the top of the page.

The link takes users to an online form that asks for their names, physical addresses, email addresses and phone numbers.

"We are covered now with our wireless network, and we're working through the list of students," Towarnicki said. "We've made a pretty good dent with the students that don't have access."

Towarnicki said the coverage area includes everyone within the city limits, and service will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.