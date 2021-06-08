 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Williams overpowers Poindexter in Republican primary for House District 9
0 comments
breaking editor's pick featured
ELECTION 2021: House of Delegates

Williams overpowers Poindexter in Republican primary for House District 9

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Poindexter and Williams

Charles Poindexter (left) and Wren Williams

Wren Williams, a lawyer from Patrick County, upended incumbent Charles Poindexter on Tuesday night in Republican primary for the 9th District in the Virginia House of Delegates.

Williams, a native of Patrick County who campaigned from a position of having worked for former President Donald Trump, had 64.5% of the votes with 41 of 42 precincts reporting.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Poindexter has been a delegate since 2007. He was on the Franklin County Board of Supervisors for eight years before that.

Williams is owner of Schneider & Williams Law Firm in Stuart and worked for Trump in Wisconsin.

Williams took approximately 84% of the ballots cast in Patrick County and about 74% of the portion of Henry County in his district.

In November Williams will face Democrat Bridgette Craighead, a native of Rocky Mount.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 8

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert