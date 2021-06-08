Williams overpowers Poindexter in Republican primary for House District 9

Wren Williams, a lawyer from Patrick County, upended incumbent Charles Poindexter on Tuesday night in Republican primary for the 9th District in the Virginia House of Delegates.

Williams, a native of Patrick County who campaigned from a position of having worked for former President Donald Trump, had 64.5% of the votes with 41 of 42 precincts reporting.

Poindexter has been a delegate since 2007. He was on the Franklin County Board of Supervisors for eight years before that.

Williams is owner of Schneider & Williams Law Firm in Stuart and worked for Trump in Wisconsin.

Williams took approximately 84% of the ballots cast in Patrick County and about 74% of the portion of Henry County in his district.

In November Williams will face Democrat Bridgette Craighead, a native of Rocky Mount.