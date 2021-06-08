Williams overpowers Poindexter in Republican primary for House District 9

Wren Williams, a lawyer from Patrick County, upended incumbent Charles Poindexter on Tuesday night in Republican primary for the 9th District in the Virginia House of Delegates.
Williams, a native of Patrick County who campaigned from a position of having worked for former President Donald Trump, had 64.5% of the votes with 41 of 42 precincts reporting.
Support Local Journalism
Poindexter has been a delegate since 2007. He was on the Franklin County Board of Supervisors for eight years before that.
Williams is owner of Schneider & Williams Law Firm in Stuart and worked for Trump in Wisconsin.
Williams took approximately 84% of the ballots cast in Patrick County and about 74% of the portion of Henry County in his district.
In November Williams will face Democrat Bridgette Craighead, a native of Rocky Mount.
Tags
- Wren Williams
- Patrick County
- Charles Poindexter
- Franklin County
- Smith Mountain Lake
- Republicans
- House Of Delegates
- Richmond
- Donald Trump
- Wisconsin
- Franklin County Board Of Supervisors
- Patrick Henry Community College Board
- Voting Integrity
- Williams
- Politics
- Institutes
- Franklin County Board
- Patrick Henry
- List
- Voter
- Election
- Integrity
- District
- Ornithology
- Primary
- Native
- Stuart
- Bridgette Craighead
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.