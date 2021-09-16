You can go to the polls starting Friday

In-person voting for the November elections begins today throughout Virginia, when registered voters can cast ballots by mail or in-person in races ranging from governor through the General Assembly to local board and constitutional offices.

Polling places will be open on hours and days set by local election boards, but the absentee voting is standardized and the same as it was in 2020.

An absentee ballot also will be mailed to everyone who asks for one, and you don’t have to give a reason to vote absentee. If you are registered to vote, just contact the registrar’s office in your city or county or visit elections.virginia.gov/voterinformation. A vote-by-mail application may be downloaded at elections.virginia.gov/forms.

Regardless of where you vote in Virginia, the last day to request an absentee ballot is at 5 p.m. Oct. 22, and those ballots must be postmarked by Election Day, which is Nov. 2, and received by your registrar by noon Nov. 5 to be counted.

Sealed ballots may be dropped off are your assigned polling place as long as it is received by 7 p.m. on Election Day.