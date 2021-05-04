Grace Network reopens daily; library has resumed 2-day service

The pandemic shutdown has ended at Grace Network.
Tracy L. Hinchcliff, executive director for the nonprofit, said service resumed Monday to serve clients on a walk-in or appointment basis. The official hours are 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 4-7 p.m. on Thursday.
"We will serve clients first come, first serve," Hinchcliff said in an email. "If you are facing eviction, utility cutoff or food insecurity due to a crisis including COVID-related situations, please come to Grace, and we will do our best to help.
"We will continue to offer appointments later in the shifts to accommodate that need as well. Grace Network has been working hard to help those affected by the pandemic since last March, and we are proud to be able to resume our regular hours of operation."
Those in need of assistance can call 276-638-8500 during hours of operation and receive guidance on what information should be provided.
Library reopens 2 days a week
All branches of the Blue Ridge Regional Library have reopened to the public two days a week. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., branches will be open to members. Face masks are required in the library.
The library will continue to offer curbside and appointment only services on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 10-6.
Because of varying staffing levels at each branch, call to make an appointment or for curbside service.
No groups, events, programs or meetings are scheduled inside the library at this time.
Power outage coming up
The city of Martinsville’s electric department is reminding residents of a power outage that will occur between midnight and 4 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday to allow work on the system.
Residents with questions should call 276-403-5184.