Graduation week: Tickets, traffic; Eastman makes COVID-19 donations

Eastman Foundation? makes donations

Eastman Foundation, an arm of the company that has two facilities in the Martinsville area, awarded grants totaling $40,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge, Grace Network, Henry County Food Pantry and YMCA in Henry County to address COVID-19 relief efforts.

The company said in a release that he donation is part of a commitment by Eastman Foundation to contribute $1 million toward supporting global relief efforts in 2021 as organizations continue to work through the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in their communities. The goal is to address the growing gap between the need for essential resources by the most vulnerable and underserved populations and the capacity of communities to meet those needs.