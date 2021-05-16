Graduation week: Tickets, traffic; Eastman makes COVID-19 donations

Graduation week: Tickets, traffic
It’s graduation week at Henry County Public Schools, and that means a few things.
First, here’s the schedule: Bassett High School is at 7 p.m. Friday. Magna Vista High School is at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Both will be outside, in the football stadiums, and they will be set up with social distancing and pandemic-required capacity limits in place.
School officials say that means these are tickets-only events. If you don’t have a ticket, you won’t be admitted. Those were allotted to graduates and school personnel.
The other thing is that the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police are warning about traffic congestion that will affect motorists during those events.
Bassett’s graduation will cause changes in traffic patterns and heavy traffic at 6-9 p.m. on Riverside Drive, TB Stanley Highway, The Great Road and U.S. 220. Traffic will enter the school using two lanes separated by traffic cones, and motorists should not attempt to switch lanes.
Magna Vista’s High School graduation will change a variety of routes. Drivers must use Soapstone Road from (U.S. 220, U.S. 58 or Joseph Martin Highway to travel to the school. Lee Ford Camp Road will be closed at 7:30-9 a.m. All traffic on Magna Vista School Road from Soapstone Road will be one way, using both lanes to the parking area.
At both events, officers and attendants will be on hand to assist with parking.
Eastman Foundation? makes donations
Eastman Foundation, an arm of the company that has two facilities in the Martinsville area, awarded grants totaling $40,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge, Grace Network, Henry County Food Pantry and YMCA in Henry County to address COVID-19 relief efforts.
The company said in a release that he donation is part of a commitment by Eastman Foundation to contribute $1 million toward supporting global relief efforts in 2021 as organizations continue to work through the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in their communities. The goal is to address the growing gap between the need for essential resources by the most vulnerable and underserved populations and the capacity of communities to meet those needs.
“We are committed to being a good corporate citizen in the Martinsville and Henry County communities,” Erin Packwood, human resource manager at Eastman’s Martinsville facilities, said in the release. “Often when we talk about safety at Eastman, we use the phrase ‘Because we care, we choose to act, so everyone is safe.’ That same care extends to supporting our communities and partnering with organizations that are choosing to act because they care. We are proud to work with Boys & Girls Club, Food Pantry, Grace Network and YMCA as they help those in our community facing the ongoing impact of COVID-19 and much more, each and every day.”
Grace Network will use the funds for rental assistance, mortgage, utilities and other needs for residents impacted by COVID. Henry County Food Pantry is meeting food scarcity needs in Martinsville and Henry County.
The donation to Boys & Girls Club and YMCA will help provide child care for working parents, including after-school programming and summer camps and address the mental health of young people.
Road projects
- A portion of Magna Vista School Road in Henry County will be closed to through traffic 0.2 mile north of Lee Ford Camp Road for the replacement of two box culverts. A detour will be in place, and there will be signs to help direct motorists. Weather permitting, the road will reopen to traffic on May 28.
- Intermittent work will be performed by contractors for Comcast along Route 57, between Route 8 and Route 701 in Patrick County. This is expected to be a 90-day installation project, and motorists may experience periodic lane and/or shoulder closures.
- Construction is underway on the Lover’s Leap area of U.S. 58. Flagging operations for the geotechnical borings are being in place between 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.. Estimated completion date is May 2026.
DMV is adding appointments
The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles announced Friday that it would open more windows in its customer service centers beginning June 1, creating 184,000 additional appointment opportunities across Virginia.
Customers can begin to schedule these new appointments next week. Additional windows will open in stages on June 1, June 15 and in July as DMV continues to hire and train new employees to expand appointment availability, adding to the more than 530,000 appointments Virginians already have scheduled over the next three months, the agency said.
Customer service centers and mobile operations teams continue to operate by appointment only for specific services which generally necessitate an in-person visit. Appointment opportunities are currently available for a 90-day period.
DMV is conducting more transactions across all service channels now than pre-pandemic. The vast majority of the 15 million transactions conducted since DMV started reopening customer service centers in May 2020 have been completed primarily by online or by mail.
Before the pandemic, DMV conducted an average of 309,000 transactions per week statewide across all service channels. Last week, the agency completed more than 365,000; of those, only about 73,000 were done in a customer service center.
