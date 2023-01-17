Grand jury indicts Bassett woman on attempted murder charges

A Bassett woman was indicted directly by a Henry County grand jury Tuesday on four courts of attempted first degree murder.

Heather Lynn Nicole Hart, 26, was arrested June 23 and charged with four counts of attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer, and the following month Henry County General District Judge Stephanie Vipperman denied bond and ordered a competency and sanity evaluation.

On Jan. 12, Hart was granted bond on the four initial charges in addition to a charge of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Hart is due in Henry County Circuit Court on Monday to have a trial date set on the initial charges and will return Feb. 1 when she will be appointed counsel on the direct indictments handed down Tuesday.

Hart, of 695 Pine Valley Drive in Bassett, allegedly shot at four Henry County officers who responded to a caller who claimed Hart was running through the house with a gun.

A criminal complaint on file in the Henry County General District Court Clerk's Office by Investigator Michael Wagoner states someone called the 911 Communications Center on June 22 saying that there was a "mental subject with a gun at 695 Pine Valley Drive in Bassett."

Sgt. S. Munn and deputies J. Craig, A. Davis and J. Arms parked away from the house and were walking up to the residence when they heard two gunshots, Wagoner wrote in the complaint.

Munn, Davis and Arms found cover behind their vehicles, but Craig "realized as he was running that he was too far away, so he laid on the ground," Wagoner wrote. "While lying on the ground he heard two gunshots fired by a female in the directions of all of the four deputies."

Craig said he was shot at by Heather Hart four times as he remained behind his patrol car for cover and "heard several more shots from the direction of the female," wrote Wagoner.

Craig and Munn said they heard a total of six shots before the Henry County S.W.A.T. Team arrived and located Hart in a wooded area where Craig had seen her, Wagoner wrote.

A total of 115 indictments were issued Tuesday by a Henry County grand jury: 67 certified indictments and and 48 direct indictments.

An indictment is not an indication of guilt. It is the grand jury's determination that enough evidence exists to hold a trial.

Certified indictments

Those indicted through certified indictments, along with reported date of alleged response and the charge(s), include:

Matthew Samuel Fitzgerald, 28, on or about Aug. 15: Destruction of property - greater than $1,000, attempted strangulation, abduction.

James Anthony Martin, 21, between June 20 and July 2: Three counts of computer solicitation of a child less than 15 years old.

Artis Urian Williams, 31, between Oct. 23, 2015 and Aug. 5, 2021: Indecent liberties with a child by a parent when the victim was less than 15 years old.

Alvin Dexter Bailey Jr., 24, on or about Feb. 14: Endanger life of a child.

Quincey Edward Cheeks, 52, on or about Sept. 8: Strangulation.

Anthony Devonn Kirby, 45, on or about Sept. 14: Break and enter a dwelling.

Anthony Craig Hairston, 68, on or about Oct. 12: Failure to appear.

Robert Jason Leppanen, 44, on or about June 7: Grand larceny.

Tonya Michelle Workman, 45, on or about Sept. 29: Possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute - 3rd or subsequent offense.

Anthony Wayne Bailey, 23, on or about Oct. 7: Break and enter building with intent to commit larceny.

James Daniel Biggs, 31, on or about Sept. 16: Possess methamphetamine.

Kemonie Le'quan Bruce, 28, on or about June 3: Possess ammunition by a felon, failure to appear.

Kim Latress Cannaday, 38, on or about Aug. 14, 2020: Grand larceny of a motor vehicle; on or about July 21: Failure to appear.

Michael Brooks Martin, 40, on or about Aug. 25: Possess schedule I/II controlled substance, possess firearm while possessing schedule I/II controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a felon.

Joshua Lee Mickles, 37, on or about Aug. 25: Possess schedule I/II controlled substance.

MIchael Paul Murray, 23, on or about Aug. 31: Elude police, grand larceny of a motor vehicle.

Lashawnda Jay Redd, 27, on or about May 7: Receive stolen credit card.

Greggory Kevin Walker, 34, on or about Aug. 4: Possess fentanyl.

Jason Clayton Wright, 46, on or about Aug. 24: Grand larceny, break and enter dwelling with intent to commit larceny.

Aaron Christopher L'heureux, 21, on or about Sept. 4: Attempted strangulation.

Cleophus Verdell O'Neill Jr., 65, on or about Sept. 11: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Jose Porfirio Chicas-Martinez, 44, between Aug. 21, 2015 and Aug. 20, 2019: object sexual penetration of a victim less than 13 years old, sodomy of a victim less than 13 years old.

Lenny Goodman, 40, between Dec. 26, 2021, and Jan. 2, 2022: Indecent liberties with a child by parent, rape, incest.

Michael Paul Macintire, 59, on or about Nov. 8: Grand larceny.

Michael Paul Murray, 23, on or about Aug. 14: Grand larceny of a motor vehicle.

Jessica Lynn Reedy, 40, on or about Nov. 1: Forge a public record.

Megan Aleese Spencer, 23, on or about Sept. 14: Attempted grand larceny from a person.

Roy Dale Gilley, 44, on or about Oct. 20: Violate a protective order - 3rd or subsequent offense.

William Allen Shipe, 70, on or about May 4: Two counts of computer solicitation of a child; on May 4, May 18, May 20: Computer solicitation of a child.

Brandon Leshaun Rumley, 40, on or about Sept. 10: Assault and battery of a family or household member - 3rd or subsequent offense.

Kevin Brian Brown II, 31, on or about Sept. 6: Elude police - speed 20 mph or more over limit.

Marissa Louise Cunningham, 42, on or about Oct. 2: Possess fentanyl.

Karson William Foley, 26, on or about Sept. 26: Grand larceny of a motor vehicle.

Michael Jamel Holland, 25, on or about Sept. 6: Possess stun weapon by a felon.

Denise Renee Livengood-Cartee, 56, on or about Aug. 21: Grand larceny of a motor vehicle.

Kimberly Dawn McNeely, 48, on or about Jan 26: Grand larceny of a firearm.

Roger Lee Moore, 37, on or about Sept. 15: Abduction.

Treasure Dawn Moore, 38, on or about Sept. 15: Abduction.

Cody Allan Moorefield II, 39, on or about May 18: Grand larceny.

Adam Michael Polzella, 42, on or about Sept. 20 and Sept. 21: Break open gasoline pump with intent to commit larceny.

William Bradley Rea, 39, on or about July 9: Elude police.

Christopher Justin Stegall, 31, on or about May 18: Grand larceny.

Joe Edmond King, 52, on or about May 4: Credit card theft.

Jassmyn Nichole Shelton, 24, on or about Nov. 13: Assault and batter of a law enforcement officer. Direct indictments Those indicted through direct indictments, along with reported date of alleged response and the charge(s), include: Lewis Clinton Deatherage, 40, on or about Sept. 3: Possess methamphetamine.

Vickie Lynn Bowers Martin, 58, on or about Oct. 28: False statement to a firearm dealer.

Glenda Jarrell Isley, 50, on or about Aug. 22: Possess methamphetamine, possess drug paraphernalia.

Hanna Marie Thomas, 28, on or about Aug. 22: Possess methamphetamine, possess olanzapine.

Samuel Davis Ferguson, 51, on or about June 30: Possess methamphetamine.

George Wesley Gauldin, 36, on or about March 1, 2021: False statement to obtain credit, obtain money by false pretense.

McGarvey Jerome Spencer Jr., 49, on or about Aug. 27: Possess cocaine, possess firearm while possessing cocaine.

Kemonie Le'quan Bruce, 28, on or about June 3: Possess fentanyl.

Kevin Brian Brown II, 31, on or about Sept. 6: Possess ammunition by a felon.

Robert Scott Spencer, 47, on or about Nov. 8: Grand larceny.

Jose Porfirio Chicas-Martinez, 44, between Aug. 21, 2015 and Aug. 20, 2019: Aggravated sexual battery of a victim less than 13 years old; between Aug. 21, 2019 and Oct. 6, 2020: indecent liberties with a child by a step-parent of a victim less than 15 years old.

Treasure Dawn Moore, 38, on or about Sept. 15: Conspiracy to commit abduction.

Roger Lee Moore, 37, on or about Sept. 15: Conspiracy to commit abduction.

Tonya Michelle Workman, 45, on or about Sept. 29: Possess ammunition by a felon, possess cocaine with intent to distribute - 3rd or subsequent offense, possess fentanyl with intent to distribute - 3rd or subsequent offense.

James Nathaniel Lowe, 74, on or about Sept. 20: Possess cocaine.

Tiffany Danielle Matherly, 29, on or about March 20, 2021: False statement to a firearm dealer.

Calvin Lee Davis, 53, on or about Dec. 23, 2021: False statement to a firearm dealer.

Michael Coy Nester Jr., 43, between Oct. 18 and Oct. 22: Embezzlement of $1,000 or more.

Hector Emilio Hernandez-Mercado, 33, on or about June 20 and June 28: False statement to a firearm dealer.

Jessica Lynn Reedy, 40, on or about Nov. 1: Four counts of forging a public record, fictitious tags, use inspection sticker of another vehicle, operate uninsured motor vehicle, speeding.

Tammy Lynn Nunnery, 46, on or about April 12: Distribute methamphetamine.

Ronaldo Romero, 24, on or about Jan. 26: Involuntary manslaughter, hit and run resulting in death, reckless driving.

Robin Lyn Sceals, 53, between Feb. 2 and Sept. 8: Construction fraud - $1,000 or more; between Feb. 21 and Sept. 14: Construction fraud - $1,000 or more; between March 13 and Oct. 5: Construction fraud - less than $1,000.

Samantha Nickolopoulos, 24, on or about July 10: Possess fentanyl.

Joe Edmond King, 52, on or about May 4: Grand larceny.