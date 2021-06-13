Grant brings spay, neuter clinic to SPCA; Eastman makes changes

SPCA gets $50k grant

The SPCA of Martinsville and Henry County has received a $50,000 grant from the Louise R. Lester Foundation for a named spay and neuter clinic at the SPCA.

“Louise Robertson Lester was a driving force in the evolution of humane services in our area,” Leslie Hervey, SPCA’s first vice president, said in a release announcing the grant. “Her compassion and generosity enabled the SPCA of Martinsville and Henry County to become a sheltered organization. Louise also started our spay and neuter fund, so the Louise R. Lester Spay & Neuter Clinic is an appropriate and impactful tribute to her legacy in our community.”

Hervey said timely spay and neuter appointments were made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic and limited hours of service. This slowed the adoption rate at the SPCA as well.

“This clinic is truly an answer to our prayers for this community,” Hervey said. “Once again we are beholden to Louise for another milestone achievement and to the foundation board for their generous investment in our community.”