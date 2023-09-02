Two community leaders passionate about enriching the lives of local children partnered to secure grant funds of up to $3 million yearly for the next three years.

Shanna Francisco-King and Joanie Petty first teamed up back in 2006. That's when MHC After 3 launched. Today Francisco-King is its director of pre-college programs. Petty, meanwhile, is executive director of Boys and Girls Club of the Blue Ridge.

Petty worked for the Piedmont Community Services Board as a prevention specialist at the time in programs in the local middle and high schools. That organization was providing professional development and staff training to build the MHC After 3 program and when the two met through that, they became friends.

"She and I instantly connected," Petty said. "We've met every year to talk about partnership and how we can work together."

When Petty started working at the Boys and Girls Club of the Blue Ridge — they continued and even further fostered that partnership.

This year, that partnership looked like creating grant applications for the two separate organizations together so that they could optimize the funding toward area youth development.

"MHC After 3 is a partnership of youth development agencies and community organization in Martinsville and Henry Couty that partner to deliver high quality youth programs to middle and high school students in the community," Francisco-King said.

It was originally created with funding from the Harvest Foundation after a United Way Voices and Choices needs assessment survey identified a greater need for opportunities for middle and high school students.

MHC After 3 programs include educational and academic courses, history, math, tutoring, grade improvement efforts, arts, wellness, athletics, science, cooking, a model UN class and more.

The program extends throughout the school year and into the summer with different programs with the Virginia Museum of Natural History and the Dan River Basin Association that give children hands-on experience.

"We try and do engaging programs that really help the students make connections in the world to potential careers," Francisco-King said. Students also have access to a variety of different mentors and mentorship opportunities depending on what their interests are.

This includes having the MHC After 3 students mentor the younger children in the BGCBR programs.

"Our goal is to help them be ready for life ... and to be active members of society — not just here but globally," Francisco-King added.

MHC After 3 also uses funding it receives to fund community programming and sponsor clubs within the two school divisions in the city and county.

"We use the funds that we have to support student interest because those are the places that they really grow," Francisco-King said.

"And we do know that we aren't the only place that kids will want to come," Petty added. "Especially teens ... It really is a choice. Having MHC After 3 in the schools makes that choice."

Francisco-King and Petty applied for a variety of grants at the beginning of the year and found out mid-August that they had both been awarded 21st Century Community Learning Centers grant funds.

"They're super competitive," Francisco-King said. Each school division can only receive four grants of this type per year, which is what led to the partnership to make sure funding got to where it needed to go and eliminating competition between the two organizations with like goals.

"There's a consistent alignment in our methods that we're implementing in our programs after school," Petty said.

All of the grants they wrote together this year were successful with MHC After 3 receiving $927,675 and BGC receiving $1.2 million yearly for the next three years.

Francisco-King said they also received an additional $900,000 for her TRIO programs, which are student services programs designed to identify and provide services for individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds.

"So we've got about $3 million in youth serving funds between our two agencies working to help students be successful human beings in this community," Francisco-King said.

For MHC After 3 and the BGCBR, the funding will be able to go mostly to student services, staffing, field trips, college campus visits, cultural enrichment field trips, sponsoring school clubs, after school enrichment programming Monday to Friday, summer camps, professional development for staff and more.

"For us, and for the Boys and Girls Club, all of the grant expenses go directly to kids doing awesome things that make their lives better holistically every single day," Francisco-King said.