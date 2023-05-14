Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Thursday committed nearly $20 million to support broadband access to the region.

About a third of the $59.5 million in grants through the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative (VATI) will go to projects in Henry, Patrick, Franklin and Pittsylvania counties and also extend to Bedford, Campbell, Charlotte, Nottoway and Amelia counties.

The remainder of the grants will go to fund 14 projects serving 20 localities throughout Virginia targeted to provide service to areas that presently are underserved by any broadband provider, a release from the Governor’s Office stated.

“In today’s increasingly digital world, having access to high-speed broadband is no longer a luxury, it is necessary in order to fully participate in daily life,” said Youngkin in the release. “These investments will allow us to reach underserved communities, grow Virginia’s economy and close the digital divide across the Commonwealth.”

The goal of VATI is to create strong, competitive communities throughout the state by preparing those communities to build, utilize and capitalize on telecommunications infrastructure. This year’s funding leverages more than $118.6 million in local and private sector matching funds.

“The expansion of affordable broadband options is something the County is passionate about,” said Henry County Public Information Officer Brandon Martin. “We are appreciative of the Commonwealth’s grant to our Planning District Commission and look forward to leveraging the funds to continue living up to our motto of being community connected.”

The West Piedmont Planning District Commission will receive $8,013,600 for its West Universal Broadband Project, serving Henry, Patrick and Franklin counties, while $3,548,250 will go to the Pittsylvania County Universal Broadband Project. Another $8,155,864 will go to the East Universal Broadband Project serving Pittsylvania, Bedford, Nottoway, Campbell, Charlotte and Amelia counties.

“Closing the digital divide is paramount to growing Virginia’s economy, supporting businesses and ensuring that all Virginians have the resources they need to thrive,” stated Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick in the release. “These investments will connect over 29,400 homes, businesses and community anchors, making critical strides toward achieving universal broadband in Virginia.”

In August 2021, the Henry County Board of Supervisors endorsed the County’s participation in the broadband initiative and in its application for funding tapped Appalachian Power to install and deploy the fiber and RiverStreet Networks, an internet service provider headquartered in Danbury, North Carolina, to provide the service.

“This is all state funds,” County Administrator Dale Wagoner said at that time. “Somewhere between one and four million dollars would be our responsibility.

Henry County has been working to leverage additional money to reduce the “out-of-pocket” local responsibility, even soliciting help from U.S. Senator Mark Warner. Additionally, recovery-plan money has been approved for use in the project, Wagoner said.

Martinsville has been expanding its MiNet fiber network, but Henry County has been dependent upon slower cable internet through Comcast and even slower DSL internet by copper phone lines through Lumen Technologies, Inc., previously known as CenturyLink and now operating as Brightspeed.

The Department of Housing and Community Development administers the VATI program, which provides targeted financial assistance to extend broadband service to areas that are currently unserved by a provider. Projects were selected through a competitive process that evaluated each project for demonstrated need and benefit for the community, applicant readiness and capacity and the cost and leverage of the proposed project. The level of funding awarded is based on the infrastructure needs in the project area, the release stated.

In this application year, VATI received 35 applications requesting more than $300 million in funding. Since 2017, Virginia has invested more than $709.7 million to connect over 358,000 homes, businesses and community anchors within 84 localities, the release stated.

The WPPDC West Universal Broadband Project includes Henry, Patrick and Franklin counties as participating local governments and is designed to reach approximately 10,056 unserved locations. It will include 1,117 miles of fiber installation, fiber splicing, installation of electronics to light fibers and fiber drops to homes, businesses and community locations that sign up for service, according to the West Piedmont Planning District Commission (WPPDC).

Appalachian Power must receive approval from the Virginia State Corporation Commission before it can begin construction. The WPPDC estimates the approval process to be complete by August; engineering, procurement and permitting to be finalized by the end of this year; and fiber construction to begin as early as January.