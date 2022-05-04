Gravely bond reduced to $25,000

A former Henry County Sheriff’s Deputy had his bond reduced to $25,000 at a bond appeal hearing in Martinsville Circuit Court on Tuesday.

About 40 people attended the bond hearing of former Henry County Deputy Rayshaun O’Shea Junio Gravely, 22, in a proceeding ruled by Judge Carter Greer.

The woman who accused Gravely is also a Henry County Sheriff’s Deputy and was in attendance at the hearing, seated among a small group of people. The Bulletin does not release the names of alleged victims in crimes of a domestic nature or in crimes that may be related to sexual violence.

The background

Gravely was arrested April 19 on a charge of strangulation related to an alleged incident on June 6, and on April 21 his bond was set at $50,000 by Judge Joan Ziglar in Martinsville General District Court.

In the April 19 police report, the woman told police that an argument escalated and Gravely allegedly grabbed her right arm, twisted it behind her back and began to push her through a parking lot.

“She stated that he then pushed her up against his car and put his hand around her throat and began to choke her,” the report states. “She stated that she then reached up and began to scratch his neck to get him to get off her.”

The woman told police that she felt that Gravely might kill her and “could feel herself start to lose consciousness.”

The woman provided police with pictures that included time and date stamps on them that showed bruising to her neck and a photo of Gravely’s neck where she had scratched him, the report states.

The incident report added that the woman also provided a witness, with whom the officer spoke, and the witness told Brown that “Gravely did assault her that night in the parking lot, but by the time she got over to them they had already split apart,” Brown’s report stated.

Additionally, Gravely is listed in the North Carolina Judicial Branch online court system as having a court date in Mecklenburg County on April 29 on a felony extradition of a fugitive from another state charge and again on Dec. 30 on a misdemeanor assault on a female charge.

Supporters

Michael McPheeters, representing Gravely, brought up four character witnesses for Gravely for the purpose of proving that he would stay in the area. The first was his mother, Sonya Reid, who said that Gravely has been staying with her at her house at 99 Countywood Lane for a week since the bond was set the first time.

She went on to say that there are no alcohol, drugs or guns on the property and that she would continue to act as Gravely’s custodian. She also said that with all the support that Gravely is receiving that there will be money to pay the bond. She also confirmed that before this instance Gravely was a Henry County Sheriff’s deputy for three and a half years and had nothing criminal on his record.

The next person McPheeters brought to the stand was Sheila Turner, who said she was “like his second mother” since he was 14 years old. She agreed to continue her responsibilities as Gravely’s co-custodian and make sure that he continues to abide by the terms set out by the court, shows up to court when needed and stays in contact with his attorney.

She also described him as someone who is “easygoing, very peaceful” and said that not easily bothered.

Pastor Avery Preston of Greater Love Ministries was the next person brought to the stand. Preston said that Gravely has been coming to his church for several years and attends regularly. He also said that Gravely was an assistant to him for a long time and was “always active and involved.”

He added that the arrest surprised him because of “who I knew him to be.” He went on to describe Gravely as a model kid and person and said that he sympathized because he had “been a victim of allegations” like this himself.

Lenny Noel of Rich Acres, who said he had known Gravely since he was a sixth-grade student at Martinsville Middle School, said Gravely is a “caring person” who is always willing to learn and help people. He also said that Gravely supported him when his wife was hospitalized for six months.

Noel, who said he also had been a member of the sheriff’s office, said Gravely was inspired to become a deputy after participating in a mentorship program. Noel is also one of Gravely’s custodians and said that Gravely would not want to do anything to disappoint the people who came to support him.

Gravely was then called to the stand. He confirmed that he was born and raised in Martinsville. He said that he worked at a group home as a supervisor and then, after that, at the sheriff’s office.

He said that he “thought I would never be in this place” and that he would be working at the sheriff’s office until retirement. He spoke about how working at the sheriff’s office was something he always wanted to do so that he could “help people” and “give back to the community.”

He listed off the people in attendance to support him as his mother, aunt, uncle, grandparents, pastor, coworkers, friends and church community and said that he would want to abide by the terms and conditions set by the court so that he would not lose their support.

He also agreed that he would not initiate contact with the woman who is accusing him and that he had let her know, before his arrest, that he had no desires to be in contact with her.

Assistant commonwealth’s attorney Alberto Zulueta Herrero then handed the judge a paper and he said, “one would expect he would not have a criminal history.”

Herrero said the commonwealth feels the bond is appropriate, especially after the alleged violence [in North Carolina, a separate case] a few weeks ago. He also said that the woman who is accusing him will “feel safer and more secure” with the terms that were set before.

Herrero also said that the first set of bond conditions help protect the woman but also Gravely himself, because the terms help him avoid temptation and continue following the rules set by the court.

The commonwealth doesn’t “feel modifications are appropriate,” Herrero added.

McPheeters then said that Gravely is bothered by the fact that he “came here with no criminal history” and is “no threat to anyone” and still he has such a high bond and strict conditions. He asked that the court “grant Mr. Gravely a reasonable bond.”

McPheeters then went on to say that in all his time working as an attorney in Martinsville he has never seen a bond so high in this area under these circumstances. He also said that he had never seen so many people come out to support someone at a bond hearing, citing this as a reason that Gravely will not break his bond to avoid disappointing his support system.

McPheeters ended by saying that this was a case of Gravely being the “victim of a scorned lover.”

Greer reduced the bond to $25,000 on the conditions that Gravely have a curfew from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., that Gravely still is not allowed to leave the commonwealth except to go to his court case in North Carolina under the supervision of Reid and Noel, that Gravely stay living under his mother’s supervision, that Gravely seek and maintain employment, that Gravely refrains from using alcohol and firearms and that Gravely leave the GPS tracking intact to track his movements.

Gravely is also to continue to not have contact with the woman who accused him, but he will no longer be required to wear the Home Electronic Monitoring device.

Gravely is due back in Martinsville General District Court at 2 p.m. Aug. 11.

Monique Holland is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at monique.holland@martinsvillebulletin.com or at 276-734-9603.

