Scott Grindstaff has announced plans to run for a seventh term as Henry County Treasurer.

The Henry County Registrar's Office has confirmed that Grindstaff has filed the necessary paperwork to have his name on the ballot in the General Election on Nov. 7.

"Serving the citizens of Henry County is an honor and a privilege and not one I take lightly," Grindstaff said in a release. "When I first ran in 1999, my goal was to improve the office both in customer service and in safeguarding the monies with which this office is entrusted. I believe these goals have been achieved in each of my 24 years of service, and I look forward to keeping those policies alive for another term."

Grindstaff has achieved the designation of Master Treasurer and has maintained the credential since 2002. During his time as county treasurer he has helped to modernize operations in the office.

"With my banking background, we were immediately able to maximize interest income on the funds collected by the county," Grindstaff said in the release. "We have increased our online payment options for our taxpayers and have worked closely with those who struggled to pay on time and set up payment arrangements in accordance with applicable laws."

Since Grindstaff has been treasurer, the annual car decals in Henry County have been eliminated.

"Our collection rates are constantly around 95% for real estate and personal property taxes," Grindstaff said in the release. "The additional judicial sales allow us to get delinquent accounts paid more quickly and abandoned properties back on the tax rolls with new owners."

Grindstaff has served on the board of directors of the Treasurer's Association of Virginia and recently chaired the Education Committee. He is co-teacher of the Customer Service class for deputy treasurers in Virginia and was awarded the Commonwealth Award by his fellow treasurers in appreciation and recognition of years of service to the Treasurer's Association in 2021, the release stated.

Said Grindstaff in the release: "I have tried every day of my tenure to treat others with respect, just as I want to be treated. I promise I will take the same approach for the next four years."