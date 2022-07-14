 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Group holds event for homeless uptown

A group organized to help meet the needs of what they perceive as a growing homeless population in the community gathered at East Church Street in the Big Chair parking lot to hand out tents, food, sleeping bags and bottled water to people who need them. They also had material and handouts designed to connect homeless people with needed resources. A similar event is planned again for Sept. 27 at 6 p.m. at the same location when they intend to hold a rally advocating for a homeless shelter in the area.

— BILL WYATT

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-591-7543. Follow him @billdwyatt.

Masks may come back: Henry and Franklin counties ranked medium risk for Covid transmission

