Grow MHC 2022 awardees

Four local businesses earned cash awards from the Grow MHC program held in the Martinsville City Council Chambers on Tuesday.

“Today is a great day to celebrate our growing businesses here in Martinsville and in Henry County,” Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Watkins said.

Shelia Williams, owner of Brand Builders LLC, received $5,500 in award money. Williams’ business is a promotional products distributor business started more than 20 years ago. She is expanding the business.

The money Williams received will go toward the cost of a piece of equipment that she said will total $21,000 and will allow her to do engraving with a UV LED printer.

Naquias Johnson, owner of Tammy’s Grill, received a cash award of $5,500. Johnson started his business with a food truck in honor of his mother in 2018 and has gone through both Startup and Grow MHC programs.

The money Johnson received will go toward the cost of moving into Tammy’s Grill’s a building at 2023 Virginia Ave. in the Holiday Shopping Center. Watkins estimated that the cost of renovations that need to be done to the building at approximately $70,000.

Performance 276, owned by LaDonna Hairston and Jerelle Carter, received a cash award for $5,500. The business is a health, wellness and fitness business that opened in uptown Martinsville in 2016 before moving to a location on Memorial Boulevard when it needed more room.

Hairston and Carter plan to use the money to help expand their services to include health education in partnership with the Center for Disease Control (CDC) Prevent Type 2 Diabetes curriculum, United Way’s Chronic Disease Self-Management program and The Arthritis Foundation Walk with Ease Program.

Hairston said that she has completed the training necessary to become a certified health provider, making her a chronic disease self-management coach, and this allows her to bill insurance companies for chronic health services.

Sweet Heaven Inc. owner Shalita Armstrong was awarded a $5,500 check for her business. The money will help the business relocate to the uptown Martinsville business district and expand offerings by purchasing new equipment.

One business, ABC Planners, owned by Kevin Johnson who is the developer and manufacturer of planner systems that provides water and aeration, received a one-year membership to Patrick and Henry Community College’s Fab Lab to help ABC explore its business model for future production.

In 2015 Grow MHC began as a community business launch program and today it has graduated almost 300 small business owners. The program has given more than $485,724 in cash and in-kind funding to those graduates, representing $4.5 million plus in new capital investment and 255 new jobs.

This year’s program that ended in the fall had 11 graduates representing nine businesses. Out of those, some of them went on to compete and present business plans and four received cash awards which were presented at the awards ceremony.

“I’m fortunate to be able to have participated in these programs since the very beginning,” Martinsville City Manager Leon Towarnicki said. “I continue to be impressed with the people that live locally and those who work to start up their own business.”

“Congratulations to each of you,” Henry County Administrator Dale Wagoner said. “Thank you for allowing me to be a part of the process. It was exciting to hear your pitches. It was exciting to listen to your business plans and let me assure you, your business plans are solid so I encourage you to work your plan.”

Program partners include: The Anonymous Fund through the Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia, The George Lester II Fund, Longwood Small Business Development Center, Patrick and Henry Community College, The Campbell Family Group, Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission, Appalachian Power, American National Bank, Martinsville City and Henry County.

“Thank you for … putting everything you have at risk because without that we wouldn’t have small business growth in our community,” Watkins said.