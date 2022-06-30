Grow-MHC graduates receive a over $25K in awards

The Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce and the Chamber’s Partnership for Economic Growth (C-PEG) presented Grow-MHC awards totaling over $25,000 to its small business graduates.

“Today is a really wonderful day to celebrate growing small businesses,” President of Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce Lisa Watkins said. “We have 11 graduates of our Grow Martinsville-Henry County program … This year’s graduates bring us to a total of 283 graduates for Startup and Grow collectively since the first class graduated in 2016.”

“We’ve awarded over $360,000 in grant money and you all have created, through Startup and Grow, over $4.1 million in new capital investment,” Watkins added. “And over 205 jobs.”

The participants went through a four week boot camp which Watkins said is very intensive. She said that they also submitted a business plan and presented their pitch to a panel of experts for review. This group had 62 applications which was “whittled down” to just 25 Startup participants and 11 Grow participants.

“I hope that this training was beneficial to you and that you will take some life-long lessons away from the good information that you received” from Patrick and Henry Community College (P&HCC) and the Longwood Small Business Development Center teams, Watkins said.

In 2015 a community business launch grant was submitted to the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, which was funded as a grant for a “small footprint” in uptown Martinsville, Watkins said. “Since that time though, the Camp Campbell Family Group saw that we had lots of potential in our entire community and gave us some funding to expand that.”

Angel Moyer, owner of Angel Face Beauty Company, was awarded $961 to go towards the purchase of a massage therapy table. Watkins said this item was chosen because it will help Moyer generate revenue that will allow her to purchase other items she needs in the future.

Will Pearson, owner of Sport Lanes & Bowl BBQ, was awarded $1,000 to go towards the cost of a second barbeque smoker and he also received $4,500 to go towards an online website.

Shatera and Brien Robertson, owners of Unique Styles & Designs Floral Boutique, received a total of $1,771.62.

Melody Oliver, owner of Southwest Virginia Battery LLC, received a total of $1,771.62.

Loronia Gravely, owner of Caring Hand Transportation LLC, received a total of $1,771.62.

Shirley Williams, owner of Happy Feet Early Learning and Child Center LLC, received a total of $1,771.62.

Crystal Lusk, owner of Eco-Signs and Graphics, was awarded $2,500 to go towards the purchase of equipment for business operations.

Josh Blancas, owner of The Ground Floor, was awarded a total of $2,500 to go towards the expansion of his business.

Stephanie Sherrill, owner of Dandelion Counseling LLC, was awarded a total of $5,785 to go towards the purchase of eye movement desensitization and reprocessing equipment.

Richard Reed, owner of Reed Electrical LLC, was awarded a total of $6,120 to aid in the purchase of a scissor lift, which he had previously been renting to operate his business.

All of the businesses that graduated also received a free one-year membership to the Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce.

“Every year I just continue to be impressed with the quality of what we have in our community,” Martinsville City Manager Leon Towarnicki said. “And the applications and the businesses that just step forward every year … I wish we had a lot more that we could give out, but I think the fact that we were able to give everybody something is a great step.”

“Congratulations to you and thank you for the work that you put into it,” Martinsville City Sheriff Steve Draper said. “Thank you for going to the four week boot camp and going through it we hope you learned a lot.”

“We appreciate you giving your time and energy to be committed to showing up,” Watkins added. “That’s the first step in being successful.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.