Gun class for women only; golf fundraiser set; blood drive this week

The next class offering will be on Oct. 16.

Golfing 'Fore' Education

The Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce’s Education Foundation will have its 2021 charity golf outing, Golfing ‘Fore’ Education, on Oct. 21 at Chatmoss Country Club.

It will feature 4-person captain’s choice format. Registration will begin at 11 a.m., and the shotgun start will be at noon. The cost is $400 per team, including one mulligan and red tee per golfer.

Snacks will be provided on the course, with a cookout and awards right after, for door prizes, raffle, closest to the pin and longest drive.

Proceeds will support the Partnership-in-Excellence Grant and go directly to local classrooms.

To participate, call 276-632-6401 or visit www.martinsville.com.

Blood drive this week

There's another American Red Cross blood drive this week.

It's from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Horsepasture Christian Church, 1146 Horsepasture-Price Road, Ridgeway.