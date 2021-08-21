Gun class for women only; golf fundraiser set; blood drive this week

The Patrick County Sheriff’s Office will hold a “Women Only” Citizen Firearm Safety Training Class on Sept. 18.
The class will run for 4 hours, and half that time will be spent with a 2-hour talk addressing concealed carry laws, justifiable use of deadly force, firearm safety rules and the fundamentals of marksmanship.
Participants should bring lawn chairs, snacks and drinks. The classes will be held outdoors, so dress for the weather.
Participants may use their own handgun (unloaded when brought to class) or may use one provided. Bring 25 rounds of ammunition. If using a provided gun, bring .22 Long Rifle ammunition, but .38 special or 9mm can be accommodated.
This class exceeds the training requirement to get a Virginia concealed handgun permit. It is open to U.S. citizens who are at least 18 years old; children from age 12 may participate with a registered parent or legal guardian.
The cost of the class is $55. Register by Sept. 10 by calling the sheriff’s office at 276-694-3161. The class will take place on the Sheriff’s Office/4H Club shooting range at 223 Transfer Station Lane, Stuart. A criminal history check will be completed on people who register.
For more information, call Sheriff Dan Smith, Lt. Rob Coleman or Sgt. David Haymore at the sheriff’s office.
The next class offering will be on Oct. 16.
Golfing 'Fore' Education
The Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce’s Education Foundation will have its 2021 charity golf outing, Golfing ‘Fore’ Education, on Oct. 21 at Chatmoss Country Club.
It will feature 4-person captain’s choice format. Registration will begin at 11 a.m., and the shotgun start will be at noon. The cost is $400 per team, including one mulligan and red tee per golfer.
Snacks will be provided on the course, with a cookout and awards right after, for door prizes, raffle, closest to the pin and longest drive.
Proceeds will support the Partnership-in-Excellence Grant and go directly to local classrooms.
To participate, call 276-632-6401 or visit www.martinsville.com.
Blood drive this week
There's another American Red Cross blood drive this week.
It's from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Horsepasture Christian Church, 1146 Horsepasture-Price Road, Ridgeway.
The present need for blood is high, a press release from the Red Cross states, and the shortage is severe. The Red Cross has been distributing about 12% more blood products to hospitals across the U.S. compared to the same time last year. It needs to collect more than 1,000 blood donation each day to meet the current hospital demand and end the shortage.