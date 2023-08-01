A few weeks ago, Sharon Farris was even more excited than usual when she walked into church at Soul Winners Ministry, in Martinsville.

Pastor Kenny Harris said Farris “was just dancing and hollering and praising the Lord.”

“She was just trying to tell me what had happened with you guys… and I was praising the Lord with her,” Harris said.

Farris was excited because, after about four months, the Habitat for Humanity renovation project on her home was completed.

Last winter, Farris called the Martinsville/Henry County chapter of Habitat to ask for help on three small projects for her home, located on Forest Street in Martinsville. She needed repairs to a window, her back door, and bathroom sink.

But when Habitat member Greg Craven came in he realized she needed a lot more done than just three small fixes.

“When Greg came in he went through the house and he started writing down things and said, ‘You need some help with this home,’” Farris said. “I didn’t even have heat.”

The next few months, Habitat went to work giving Farris new carpeting, new flooring in the kitchen, a new refrigerator, a redone bathroom, a fresh coat of paint on all of the walls, and, most importantly, heat throughout the home, among dozens of other small and large projects.

“It means so much to me because … I didn‘t even see this coming,” she said. “All I wanted was three things done.

“This means all the world to me. It just means so much to me. It means coming home, being in peace, security, protection.”

Habitat built the home for Farris in 2002 and she’s lived there ever since, first with her two children. Now, she has an updated place for her grandchildren, Joey and Brayden, when they come to visit.

“My grandson, the first time he came in he was like, ‘Wow, Granny! This is nice!’” Farris said. “And he said he told his dad, ‘Man, you need to get a house like Granny’s.’

“My grandkids are happy here, and their safety means everything to me, too.”

Farris called the re-done house, “My happy home.”

“I like it because it sits on its own,” she said. “No one beside, behind, in front. I’m on my own. That’s a beautiful home.

“I didn’t even see this coming, really, but God, he had a plan. I remember praying to God saying, ‘God, I can’t sleep in my home’ because there were things going on in my home and I just didn’t feel safe in my home. I’m safe now. I’m happy. This is my happy home now.”

Members of the MHC Habitat board and volunteers gathered in Farris’s living room on Sunday for a dedication ceremony for the completed project. It’s the local Habitat’s first major project since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The board thanked The Lester Group, Vipperman Air, Warren Trucking, Ken’s Carpet Shop, Ray Reynolds Construction, Martinsville Glass, and Heritage Home Center for help with work and supplies, as well as volunteers from the Martinsville Lions Club, the Patrick & Henry Community College men’s soccer team, and Martinsville High School football team.

“It’s hard to put in words what this means for Habitat to be able to come in and help you with this,” MHC Habitat president Houston Stutz said during the ceremony. “We really do appreciate you allowing us this opportunity, and appreciate the Lord helping you out.

“There’s a lot that went into how it looks now and it’s just really awesome how it all came together… One of the things that makes me the most proud is how proud you are of your home, and being able to show it off because this is looks fantastic.”

The Habitat board also presented certificates to Greg and Shirley Craven for honorary life membership and help over the years and on this project. They also presented another certificate to Johnny Pinkard for appreciation and dedication to the Habitat community and help on this project.

Stutz also thanked Kay Hudson, the new MHC Habitat executive director. This was Hudson’s first project since joining Habitat last year.

“Everything since she has come on has been, ‘All right, what do we need to do to move forward? How do we find people and help people?’” Stutz said of Hudson. “And that’s what she’s been doing. We’re all blessed to have Kay here and helping us, so we thank you very much from the bottom of our heart, Kay. You’ve been nothing but a blessing to Miss Sharon and all of us at Habitat.”

“Miss Kay, especially you, me and you have clung to one another and I got to know you spiritually, as well as my brother Greg and Miss Shirley,” Farris said. “You all have been amazing and I just thank God for each and every one of you. Y’all have really made my year … And I love you all. Thank you all.”

The dedication ceremony concluded with the presentation of a new bible to Farris, and a prayer over the home by Pastor Harris.

“I would just like to thank the Lord for this,” Harris said. “And then Habitat, my lord, y’all have done something great here. I’ve heard a lot about you all throughout the years, but this is my first time seeing this. It’s just amazing. A while back, Sister Sharon came to church and, boy, she was telling me that you guys were doing this, but I don’t think it registered to me what all you had really done. This just shows you that all good things come from above and all perfect gifts come from above. This is nothing but God and God using you guys. That’s what is really wonderful is having you in our community to do this.”

“I want to thank each and every one of you for the hard work,” Farris said. “I just thank you for every piece and item that has been brought in here. I thank the Lord for every piece and item that has been laid in this house. I thank you all for everything you have done and thank you for just coming out.

“What has been done here, I promise to take care of it, I promise to always honor this home, and I just thank God for this day.”

MHC Habitat is actively looking for new projects and volunteers. If you would like to volunteer or receive more information, email Hudson at executivedirector@habitat-mhc.org.