Hagwood named officer of the year, Sowers retires and Mabe joins

Martinsville Police recently announced the retirement of a 25-year veteran and the hiring of its newest police officer, while the Henry County Sheriff's Office has recognized its Officer of the Year.

Henry County Investigator Alvin Hagwood was given the Officer of the Year award recently by Martinsville and Henry County Crimestoppers.

Hagwood has been with the department for eight years and "has always shown an exemplary level of dedication and professionalism," a Sheriff's Office release stated.

Hagwood is assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division and was recently selected to attend the Virginia Forensic Science Academy School of Crime Scene Technology this fall. The program is a nine-week course in forensic crime scene technology.

Hagwood "is a dedicated and relentless investigator," the release stated. "Constantly being on call, away from family when called into work and the countless hours following up on investigations can be overwhelming; despite this, Investigator Hagwood remains a dedicated husband and father."

Sowers retires

Martinsville Master Police Office Anita Sowers, Badge #213, has retired after 25 years of service.

A release from the Martinsville Police Department states that during her career she worked in patrol, special investigations and since 2016 as a task force officer for the Drug Enforcement Administration Tactical Diversion Squad.

In 2011, Sowers received the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police Award for Valor, the release said.

"Her dedication to this community and her accomplishments at fighting the evils of illegal drug distribution across the Commonwealth and beyond will not be forgotten," the release stated. "We wish her the best in her future endeavors."

Mabe joins MPD

Nicki Mabe has become Martinsville's newest police officer.

Martinsville Circuit Court Clerk Ashby Pritchett swore Mabe in on May 10 during a ceremony in council chambers and her Oath of Honor was witnessed by her family and friends, a release stated.

Martinsville Police Chief Eddie Cassady presented Mabe with her police badge and credentials.

Officer Mabe was sworn in "as a result of her excellent performance while she attends the academy and at the recommendations of MPD Academy instructors," the release said. "She anticipates graduating from Piedmont Regional Criminal Justice Academy in July."

