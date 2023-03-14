Tiffany R. Hairston has announced that she is running for Henry County Commissioner of Revenue.
A release indicates she is a systems analyst for the Henry County Public Service Authority (PSA), holds a bachelor's degree from Liberty University and a master's degree from Regent University and is a lifelong resident of the community.
In her capacity with the PSA, Hairston has a working relationship with the Commissioner of Revenue's office and is acquainted with the day-to-day operations, the release states.
Bill Wyatt
Reporter
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-591-7543. Follow him @billdwyatt.
