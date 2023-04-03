A Martinsville woman is dead and her passenger is injured following a crash in the wee hours of Friday in Pittsylvania County.

Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash, which occurred at 2:09 Friday on Route 87, two-tenths of a mile north of Route 622 in Pittsylvania County.

A 2019 Mazda was traveling north on Route 87, when the vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado which was traveling south, head-on.

The Mazda was driven by Keyara Seymone Hairston, 26, of Martinsville. Hairston was not wearing her seatbelt and died at the scene. The passenger, 20-year-old Kaylum J. Glover, was wearing his seatbelt and was injured. He was transported by EMS to a local hospital.

The Chevrolet was driven by Dexter J. Pilson, Jr., 42, of Reidsville. Pilson was wearing his seatbelt and was also injured and taken to a hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.