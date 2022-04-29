Hairston is Teacher of the Year for MCPS district; other winners for each school named

Jasmine Hairston, fourth-grade teacher at Albert Harris Elementary School, was awarded two plaques and an overflowing gift basket for being the 2022-23 Martinsville City Public School District Teacher of the Year.

Martinsville City Public Schools Superintendent Zeb Talley went from school to school with Yani Smith, MCPS director of human resources, and Parker Gunn, MCPS communications and community outreach coordinator, to give awards to the Teachers of the Year for each school. These teachers were voted by other teachers at their schools, and then from those teachers a district teacher of the year was selected by the MCPS committee.

The other Teachers of the Year who were recognized with a plaque and gift basket were: Ronnell Penn, a pre-K-4 teacher at Clearview Early Learning Center; Kristin Moorefield, a fifth grade teacher at Patrick Henry Elementary School; Robin Fletcher, an eighth grade teacher at Martinsville Middle School; and Kristen Scott, a counselor at Martinsville High school.

The Teacher of the Year award is intended to “recognize outstanding teachers and to focus positive public attention on education and the teaching profession,” according to an information sheet about the program from MCPS.

Hairston’s name will now be submitted to the Virginia Department of Education. Next, eight regional teachers of the year and a Virginia Teacher of the Year will be chosen. The Virginia Teacher of the Year will be serve in a variety of forums in Virginia as an ambassador for education.

According to MCPS, to be qualified for Teacher of the Year, these teachers had to be an inspiration to students; earn respect from their students, students’ parents and colleagues; put in effort to activities that improve teaching and learning for their students; hold an active and useful role in the community and school; make efforts to stay current on educational theories and practices; be poised and articulate; and have the energy to maintain a taxing schedule.

The principals from each school stood with the selected teachers and gave a small speech about their teacher along with a word from Talley as well. The teachers were then given their plaque and a gift basket full of cookies, candy, chips, crackers and more.

“There is no greater compliment than to be selected by your peers for this honor,” Talley said to Hairston. “We are just so proud of you. We’re so proud of the work you’re doing here at Albert Harris.”

“I stand in solidarity with our faculty and our staff upon our nomination of Jasmine Hairston as our Teacher of the Year,” Principal at AHES Renee Brown said. She added that Hairston has been working at AHES for 11 years, starting as a kindergarten teacher and then later moving to teach fourth grade.

“She is a very sweet person; she collaborates well with her colleagues, as well as with administration. Any child that is educated in Mrs. Hairston’s class, I find it’s a privilege for them to be there and they will succeed and do well,” Brown added.

Hairston was then surprised with the news that she had won MCPS District Teacher of the Year as well as AHES’s Teacher of the Year. Tally gave a large window of time from 9 a.m. to noon and the last teacher on the schedule was the district winner. Because Tally made it to AHES around 10:30 a.m., Hairston and Brown were unaware that she had been picked.

This announcement caused a small spurt of happy dancing from Brown and shock from Hairston.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to be selected, I am in shock,” Hairston said. “I was excited to be nominated for Albert Harris, but I wasn’t expecting this. It’s exciting … I love what I do.”

Tally ended by saying that Hairston “exemplifies the energy, the youth, knowledge base, the ability to relate to her students and the respect of her peers” that MCPS wants to see in their teachers.

Brown made one last comment after Hairston was revealed as district teacher of the year and said “Mrs. Hairston has such a sweet, quiet spirit about herself.” She added that Hairston is “one of the teachers that all of our students hope to get when they get in fourth grade.”

Monique Holland is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at monique.holland@martinsvillebulletin.com or at 276-734-9603.

