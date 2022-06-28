 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hall retires Thursday

Tim Hall retirement

Debra Buchanan (left), Jim Adams, Gerald Lawicki, Tim Hall, Ryan Zehr, Joe Bryant and Garrett Dillard pose for a photo after Hall receives a joint resolution recognizing him in his retirement.

Thursday will be Henry County Administrator Tim Hall's last day on the job.

Hall is retiring after serving 10 years as administrator and over 31 years in public service.

On Tuesday, Hall attended his last board of supervisor meeting and listened to Virginia House of Delegate Danny Marshall (R-Danville), and Horsepasture District Supervisor Debra Buchanan read a state resolution and a local joint resolution approved unanimously by the Board and previously approved by the Public Service Authority Board of Directors on June 21.

During Hall's tenure the Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre was created near the North Carolina border and has exploded in growth in the past two years.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

