Hall retires Thursday

Thursday will be Henry County Administrator Tim Hall's last day on the job.

Hall is retiring after serving 10 years as administrator and over 31 years in public service.

On Tuesday, Hall attended his last board of supervisor meeting and listened to Virginia House of Delegate Danny Marshall (R-Danville), and Horsepasture District Supervisor Debra Buchanan read a state resolution and a local joint resolution approved unanimously by the Board and previously approved by the Public Service Authority Board of Directors on June 21.

During Hall's tenure the Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre was created near the North Carolina border and has exploded in growth in the past two years.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.