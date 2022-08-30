Hall tapped to lead Uptown Partnership

Tim Hall, who retired as the administrator of Henry County 2 months ago, has been named the interim executive director of the Uptown Partnership.

Hall succeeds Kathy Deacon who will step down as the organization’s first director after just more than a year in the position, a statement from the group said on Friday.

“I love retirement and had not planned to really jump back in this quickly, but a couple of board members said she [Deacon] was leaving and asked if I would be willing to help,” said Hall. “I have no interest in the full-time position.”

Hall said his work will be part time, “working fewer than 20 to 25 hours a week through the end of the calendar year.

“By then I would hope they will have a full-time director and I will have not done too much damage,” said Hall.

“We could not be more thrilled to welcome Tim aboard as interim director,” said Liz Harris, board president of Uptown Partnership in a release Tuesday afternoon. “His strong community ties and understanding of our local area combined with his thirty years of experience in public service make him the ideal person to lead our organization through this transition.”

Hall is a native of Martinsville, graduated from James Madison University with a degree in communications and obtained an MBA from Averett University. He was a newspaper reporter and columnist before working for Henry County Public Schools and then becoming Deputy County Administrator and Public Information Officer for Henry County. Hall had served as Henry County Administrator and Public Service Authority General Manager for the past 10 years when he retired, the release said.

“Martinsville and Henry County is home,” said Hall. “Whenever we had consultants and groups that want this community to grow, everyone always said that we have to have a vibrant uptown and I’ve always believed that was true. We will continue the momentum. It’s not a city/county thing; it’s vital to the entire area.”

Hall described his job in the interim role as a “caretaker,” and compared himself to Deacon as an “insider and not an outsider.”

Said Hall: “I don’t intend to make huge changes, nothing earth-shattering.”

Hall said he expected to work in harmony with other organizations such as the local Chamber of Commerce, the Chamber’s Partnership for Economic Growth (C-PEG) and Move to Martinsville, an organization that promotes the area to people who live in more densely populated areas.

“I think everybody wants the same thing,” said Hall. “We need to keep our eyes on that and we’ll all pull in the same direction.”

Hall said he planned to be in the office at 42 Franklin St. “a couple of days” during the week, but would spend most of his time “walking up and down Church, Main and Fayette streets doing more listening than talking.”