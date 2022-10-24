Halloween celebrations span five days

Halloween is on Monday, Oct. 31, but the holiday will be celebrated with events that stretch across five days, starting Thursday.

This year’s regular neighborhood trick-or-treating will not be restricted to any certain night by the City or County and will take place on Halloween.

However, the area first trick-or-treating starts on Thursday in uptown Martinsville.

Uptown Trick-or-Treat will run from 4-6 p.m. Thursday in uptown Martinsville for children 12 years of age and under. It is advised for people to park in the Broad Street parking lot and then follow the loop of businesses down Church Street and then back up Main Street.

Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce Uptown Entrepreneurial Development Manager Kimberly Keller-Bonacci said by email that everyone should be aware that there will be road closures for the event on East Main Street, Franklin Street, Ford Street, East Church Street, Wall Street, West Main Street and Jones Street.

All branches of the Blue Ridge Regional Library will work together to host a Trunk-or-Treat event for children ages 2-12 from 4-7 p.m. Friday at the Martinsville Branch Library. The event will feature an interactive Halloween story time and a spooky Halloween trail of treats with 14 stations. Each child who attends will receive a free book, while supplies last. Overflow parking will be at the Professional Arts Center (Children’s Medical Center) parking lot below the library.

Mulberry Creek Skilled Nursing & Assisted living will host a fall festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at 300 and 200 Blue Ridge St. with food trucks, live music, Trunk-or-Treat, job fair and facility tours.

The Virginia Museum of Natural History will hold a Bonez & Booz festival from 4-10 p.m. Saturday at the museum. It will feature bone and fossil displays, Halloween themed entertainment, fire performers, magic shows, food trucks and a flashlight tour of the museum.

Uptown Main Street in Stuart will be transformed for the 2022 Stuart Spooktacular at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 31. The event is for people of all ages, costumes are encouraged, vendors will be set up, the Patrick County Chamber of Commerce will host a table decoration contest and the Imagine Circus by Clark Gas & Oil will return this year.

The Bassett Train Depot Event Center will host a haunted house from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31.

Henry County Parks and Recreation will host a Halloween Hayride from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, at Jack Dalton Park. Trunk-or-treat will be done in the parking lot, and vendors will sell their products.

The Dyer’s Store Volunteer Fire Department at 3230 Chatham Road will have truck-or-treating starting at 6 p.m. Halloween evening.

And, of course, children will trick-or-treat through neighborhoods.

Henry County Public Information Officer Brandon Martin said by email: “Halloween can be a lot of fun for both children and adults but safety should always be the priority. Motorists should be extra vigilant while driving through residential neighborhoods where children will be going door to door. Trick-or-treaters should be accompanied by a responsible adult and we encourage those who are walking to only visit well-lit areas and homes.”

The City of Martinsville will not be holding any events according to City of Martinsville Public Information Officer Kendall Davis. He added that he expects an “extra presence during the Halloween weekend” and that the Martinsville Police Department will be participating in Thursday’s Uptown Trick-or-Treat event held by the Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce.

Area churches also plan events, including:

Mount Vernon Baptist Church will hold a trunk-or-treat from 4-6 p.m. Saturday at the church. A hot dog meal will be served to all who visit.

Freedom Baptist Church, 790 Irisburg Road, will hold a Trunk-or-Treat from 6-8 p.m. on Oct 31 with candy, concessions and a hayride.

First Baptist Church of Bassett will hold Trunk or Treat beginning at 5 p.m. on Oct. 31 in the large parking lot.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, will hold Truck O’ Treats in the parking lot of the church from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31. There will be a photo backdrop as well as trick-or-treating at the decorated cars of various “characters and creatures.”