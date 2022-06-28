Hall's parting shot

Recognition and resolutions were abundant at Tuesday's board of supervisor's meeting and so was the county administrator's comments to criticism of his budget not funding more pay raises to law enforcement.

"Lately there has been significant social media chatter about Henry County deputies being denied their Commonwealth of Virginia raises of five percent, effective July 1," Hall said. "Much of the chatter says the same thing, that Henry County 'absorbed' this state money and we aren't giving it to the deputies.

Hall called the allegation "absolutely false."

"The FY22-23 budget, which you have approved and appropriated, includes at least a six percent raise for local law enforcement. This includes the five percent from the Compensation Board," Hall said. "In fact, the average raise for local law enforcement was 9.6 percent, well above the state mandated five percent. That gap is completely funded by local money. We made this information available to you last month, and we have it available for anyone who wishes to have it."

Last month Sheriff Lane Perry said he took his grievance to Hall's office with what he considered the Board of Supervisors reneging on a promised salary increase to the employees in his department.

"I was told they had nothing further to discuss and to leave," said Perry to the Board of Supervisors. "I would like to have talked."

Hall responded by saying: "We never said no to anybody" when asked by board members if he refused to meet with Perry.

"That's a lie," said Perry to the Bulletin outside the meeting room. "It's bunch of bull."

Hall followed Perry's comment with an emailed response: "I've never received any phone call, email or verbal communication from Sheriff Perry requesting a meeting in which I told him I wouldn't meet with him. He and I have never had that conversation."

But Hall offered an explanation at the meeting Tuesday.

"Perhaps some of the confusion is based on the supplement the Board of Supervisors provided for law enforcement that was effective Jan. 1. As you recall this was money requested in October by the Sheriff's Office as a mid-year financial adjustment, and was presented as a way to encourage Sheriff's Department employees to stay with the department."

Hall explained that the supplement was funded with ARPA funds, and was roughly equivalent to a $2 per hour per employee paid monthly from Jan. 1 to June 30.

"This was a supplement - one time money," Hall said. "It came from the one-time ARPA allocation. This was not a salary increase and that was explicitly driven home by the fact that no sheriff's department employee had this money added to their base salary reported to the Virginia Retirement System."

Hall said all the deputies received the same amount of money regardless of how many hours they actually worked and without regard to their current salaries.

"I don't know whether these details were relayed to the rank-and-file employees by their leadership team, because that's a conversation we would not be a part of," Hall said.

Hall repeated that effective Friday, the day Hall begins his retirement, all local law enforcement personnel will be getting at least a six percent raise that includes five percent from the Compensation Board and at least one percent from Henry County.

"The County is not absorbing, diverting or otherwise taking the Comp. Board money away for other uses," said Hall.

Hall added that an adjustment is also planned by the state on Aug. 1 to address compression issues and will "most likely come with a local responsibility as well."

Salary compression occurs when there is little difference in pay between employees regardless of differences in their respective knowledge, skills, experience or abilities.

"The Commonwealth mandates 200 positions with the Sheriff's Office and pays a portion of their salaries, with the rest of those salaries covered by Henry County," Hall said. "There are an additional 26 employees in law enforcement that aren't mandated, bur are fully funded by Henry County. Even though the Comp. Board raises are not mandated for these local positions, Henry County matches that state raise for those local positions."

Hall acknowledged that the job of law enforcement is both difficult and dangerous and deserving of more money and the County has made steps to address the issue by providing salary increases and stipends.

"Since August 2020, sheriff's deputies have received an average of $8,281 in stipends or supplements, including ARPA money from January 1 to June 30. This is in addition to their salary increases. "Is it enough? No. Is it what they deserve? No. I don't think anyone in public service makes what they deserve. That's a debate that can, and should continue but it should be based in fact, not in social media wildfire or the spreading of disinformation."

Perry stood in the back of the Summerlin meeting room and listened to Hall, but did not respond with a comment and the Board took no action on the matter after Hall had finished his explanation.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

